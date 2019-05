Felicidades to political prisoner Dr. Eduardo Cardet, leader of Cuba's Christian Liberation Movement, on his release on parole (Libertad Condicional) after 2 years & 5 months behind bars.

A UN tribunal recently upheld our petition & demanded his release: https://t.co/j9IQ6UUoCW

— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 6, 2019