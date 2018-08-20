La ceremonia de entrega de los MTV Video Music Awards 2018, en reconocimiento a los mejores artistas y videoclips del último año, se lleva a cabo en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.
Cardi B encabeza la lista de nominados: compite en diez ternas, entre las que destacan video del año y artista del año. Le siguen en la lista de los favoritos The Carters, el dúo de Beyoncé y Jay-Z -con ocho nominaciones- y Childish Gambino y Drake, con siete candidaturas.
Al igual que en 2016, el evento no cuenta con un presentador principal. En su lugar, varios artistas, entre los que se destacan Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish y Millie Bobby Brown, serán los encargados de entregar las estatuillas a los ganadores.
A continuación, la lista parcial de ganadores.
Video del año
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry – Republic Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix) – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana – Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records
Drake – God's Plan – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Artista del año
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Post Malone – Republic Records
Canción del año
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix) – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana – Syco Music/Epic Records
Drake – God's Plan – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Dua Lipa – New Rules – Warner Bros. Records
Ed Sheeran – Perfect – Atlantic Records
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – rockstar – Republic Records
Mejor artista nuevo
Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records
Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records
Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records
Mejor colaboración
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be – Warner Bros. Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix) – Atlantic Records
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – Dinero – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – 1-800-273-8255 – Def Jam Recordings
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – Lemon – i am OTHER/Columbia Records
Mejor artista push del año
JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records
MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records
APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records
MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records
FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment
JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records
DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records
NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don't We – Atlantic Records
OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records
SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records
AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings
JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records
JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records
MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records
Mejor pop
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry – Republic Records – GANADOR
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana – Syco Music/Epic Records
Demi Lovato – Sorry Not Sorry – Island Records
Ed Sheeran – Perfect – Atlantic Records
P!nk – What About Us – RCA Records
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood – Island Records
Mejor Hip Hop
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – Bartier Cardi – KSR/Atlantic Records
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Drake – God's Plan – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
J. Cole – ATM – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records
Migos ft. Drake – Walk It Talk It – Quality Control/Capitol Records
Nicki Minaj – Chun-Li – Young Money/Cash Money Records – GANADOR
Mejor latino
Daddy Yankee – Dura – El Cartel Records/UMLE
J Balvin, Willy William – Mi Gente – UMLE/Republic Records
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – Dinero – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa – UMLE / Republic / Island / Universal Music Latino
Maluma – Felices los 4 – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Shakira ft. Maluma – Chantaje – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Mejor Dance
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Lonely Together – Geffen Records
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss – Columbia Records
The Chainsmokers – Everybody Hates Me – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
David Guetta & Sia – Flames – Atlantic Records
Marshmello ft. Khalid – Silence – RCA Records/Ultra Records
Zedd & Liam Payne – Get Low (Street Video) – Interscope Records
Mejor rock
Fall Out Boy – Champion – Island Records
Foo Fighters – The Sky Is A Neighborhood – RCA Records
Imagine Dragons – Whatever It Takes – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Linkin Park – One More Light – Warner Bros. Records
Panic! At The Disco – Say Amen (Saturday Night) – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – Walk On Water – Interscope Records
Video con un mensaje
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – Liberated – Columbia Records
Drake – God's Plan – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Janelle Monáe – PYNK – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
Jessie Reyez – Gatekeeper – Island Records
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – 1-800-273-8255 – Def Jam Recordings
Mejor cinematografía
Alessia Cara – Growing Pains – Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry – Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple
Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – River – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela
Mejor dirección
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake – God's Plan – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans
Ed Sheeran – Perfect – Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – Say Something – RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin
Mejor dirección de arte
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday
J. Cole – ATM – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin
Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen
SZA – The Weekend – TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do – Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess
Mejores efectos visuales
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Lonely Together – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP
Eminem ft. Beyoncé – Walk On Water – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All The Stars – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris
Maroon 5 – Wait – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Mejor coreografía
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix) – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – Havana – Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver
Dua Lipa – IDGAF – Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin
Justin Timberlake – Filthy – RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev
Mejor edición
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix) – Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London
The Carters – APES**T – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove
Childish Gambino – This Is America – mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert
Janelle Monáe – Make Me Feel – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – Lemon – i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward
Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do – Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo
SEGUÍ LEYENDO
Comentarios