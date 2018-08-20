Mejores efectos visuales

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – Lonely Together – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – Walk On Water – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All The Stars – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – Wait – 222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios