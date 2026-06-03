CNTE desquicia la CDMX hoy 3 de junio: EN VIVO, irrumpen en la SEP y provocan disturbios

Dissident teachers from Mexico's National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) protest outside the offices of the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) during a protest to demand better wages and pensions, under the slogan "If there's no solution, the ball won't roll," ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Garcia
La secretaria de Gobernación, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, encabezó una conferencia de prensa en la que instó a mantener la mesa de diálogo a los maestros de la CNTE, advirtió que las demandas no atendidas se deben a falta de presupuesto y no de voluntad.
Integrantes de la CNTE irrumpieron en un edificio administrativo de la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP), ubicado sobre avenida Universidad, en la Ciudad de México.
Los manifestantes forzaron el acceso principal tras lanzar petardos y utilizar postes de alumbrado público para intentar derribar las barreras que protegían el inmueble.
De acuerdo con los reportes desde el lugar, los inconformes arrancaron estructuras recién instaladas en la zona y provocaron diversos daños durante la movilización. Personal del inmueble intentó contener el avance utilizando extintores, pero la medida no logró detener a los manifestantes, quienes ingresaron parcialmente a las instalaciones.
Dissident teachers from Mexico's National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) topple a sign during a protest outside the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) to demand better wages and pensions, under the slogan "If there's no solution, the ball won't roll," ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Garcia
A private security guard extinguishes a fire at the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) after it was vandalized by dissident teachers from Mexico's National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) during a protest to demand better wages and pensions, under the slogan "If there's no solution, the ball won't roll," ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes