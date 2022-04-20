The truth about Laura Londoño's bad relationship with William Levy, after her fight in 'Coffee with the scent of a woman', the actress clarified the rumors

Laura Londoño is one of the most recognized Colombian actresses today, considering that her name has been part of renowned and successful productions, such as 'The Law of the Heart' and 'Coffee with the aroma of a woman' (2021 version).

However, her participation in these telenovelas has been marred by controversies that point out that she has enough problems with her co-workers. In fact, in recent hours and through her Instagram account, the 34-year-old Antioquia referred to the rumor unleashed by the entertainment program 'I know everything', which pointed out that there was a strong discussion between her and actor William Levy.

According to what was stated by the woman who gave life to Paloma in Fernando Gaitán's soap opera, friction with her colleagues is normal, but she ruled out that they had a bad relationship, as perceived by some of her followers.

Likewise, he said that it is not necessary to become the closest friend of all the people he works with, and that does not mean that he hates or hates them.

He also confirmed that he would return to work with William Levy without any problems, as the conflicts of the past were overcome.

This controversy joins one unleashed a little less than a month ago, when Mabel Moreno and Laura de León talked about the problems they had with an actress from 'The Law of the Heart', because although they did not speak with their own names, the references point to the fact that it is Laura Londoño.

As for the accusations Londoño made in the past, when she assured that there were teammates in the production who stole her texts in order to gain prominence in the production of RCN Televisión, the Barranquilla actress denied that this was the case, as it is clear that no secondary character can be more important than the protagonists themselves.