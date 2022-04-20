Arley Rodríguez and his revelation about Universitario: “There were 2 or 3 players who didn't try for fear of being wrong”

Alianza Lima won a historic victory after beating Universitario de Deportes 4-1 in the so-called football classic Peruvian. It was an overwhelming result that raised the confidence of the 'blue and whites' in the face of what is coming to them. However, Arley Rodriguez revealed that he spoke to one of the 'creams' and confessed that public pressure influenced the score.

“ When the match stopped, I talked to one of them and he told me that he was angry because everything they had in mind was turned over to them. There were 2 or 3 players of them who were afraid to try for fear of being wrong, what the public would say. From there they started badly. The public can play you against or for you. When we scored 2 quick goals the stadium was not encouraging the same. There was a total despair of the public and that was passed to the countryside. Their faces were feeling anguish. We felt it and played with it. We enjoyed it and had fun,” said the footballer 'whiquiazul' in an interview for DirecTV Sports Peru.

He also referred to the game proposal that the 'meringues' had, to whom they studied them in the first minutes and knew that they could cause danger. “ We found a rare 'U'. We expected more from them, on their court and with their audience. But we quickly realized that they did not want control of the party. In the first 10 or 11 minutes, we saw that the home team didn't go, they didn't look up, they didn't push, they didn't win the split, they didn't win the second ball and apart they were a little long. Cayetano was always exposed, the defense pulled back and we knew how to read it quickly. After we took control of the match and Jairo's first goal came, we knew we had something to hurt him with. We also saw that we had many ways to get there, which could have been worse. We were able to score another 2 or 3 goals ,” he said.

And it is that despite the fact that at the beginning the actions were divided, Jairo Concha's goal unlocked the match in favor of Alianza Lima. Although what ended up hitting the local cast was the second goal just 5 minutes after the first. Immediately, those led by Carlos Bustos took control of the ball and handled it as they pleased.

However, Universitario tried to reverse the situation by scoring Pablo Míguez's own door after a brilliant individual play by Iván Santillán. Rodríguez thought that at that time there would be a reaction from the Ate people, but that was not the case. “ When he got 2-1 with our teammate's own goal, we thought they were going to take another reaction but we saw an equal 'U', split, which we knew we could liquidate at any time ,” he said.

GOAL OF ARLEY

Although he started in the alternate bench, the Colombian winger entered at 68 minutes by Cristian Benavente. Just 60 seconds later his goal came after a precise assist from Edgar Benitez. “We are happy and happy. It was a round classic. Difficult to channel what happened. It is something that I will never erase from my mind or my memory. My first classic played and then came the goal I needed so much and I asked God. Then it was the celebration that there was the current champion. The songs of Segunda were heard and so on, but we wanted to tell them that we are the current champion, that no one is going to take them away and at home we were taking a walk ,” said the 'cafetero', explaining the reason for their celebration.

