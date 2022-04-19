They report the disappearance of two minors after displacement in Cienaga, Magdalena

Since last Friday, April 15, massive displacements have been reported in the department of Magdalena. The situation is due to clashes between armed groups seeking to expand their territorial control, and the situation has left more than 500 displaced persons and two minors missing.

The community assured that they do not know the whereabouts of brothers Juan David and Juan Carlos Ortiz, aged 13 and 16, respectively. The community leader of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Lerber Dimas, does not rule out that the young people have been recruited by some armed group outside the law.

In development...

