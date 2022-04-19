Prosecutor's Office opened investigation kits against Claudia Sheinbaum and Adam Augustus

Mexico's Interior Minister Adan Augusto conducts a news conference of Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

The Office of the Prosecutor Specialized in Electoral Crimes (Fisel) opened investigation kits against the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum and the Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López for allegedly violating the Electoral Law prior to the revocation of the mandate.

After receiving 17 complaints before and after the exercise, the prosecutor's office decided to initiate investigations for requesting support from the population for the popular consultation. On April 2, the Minister of the Interior promoted the president's consultation at an event in Sonora where he stated that he was not afraid of possible sanctions from the National Electoral Institute.

*Information in development