Buy the ballot online and other recommendations to attend the FIlBo 2022

After two years of moving to virtuality, the reading public will return to Corferias and other cultural centers in the city to experience the Bogotá International Book Fair 2022 in person. A lot changed in two years and it's important to be prepared to live this cultural holiday safely.

This will be the first FilBo in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. The virus posed a serious threat to life when it landed in Colombia in March 2020. Therefore, that year's edition had to cancel its face-to-face events just days after opening its doors and was brought forward virtually months later.

A safe reunion between readers, authors and publishers is now possible, thanks to biosecurity measures and mass vaccination. The fairground has spaces with good ventilation and has a cleaning and disinfection protocol.

Visitors only have to follow a few simple rules to enter: wear the mask correctly — over the nose and mouth —, maintain social distancing with people outside the personal circle, respect the capacity and carry the identity document plus the vaccination certificate with at least two doses. It serves the card stock card or digital card and is mandatory for all visitors over 12 years of age.

In addition to these rules, there are a couple of recommendations that may be useful to visitors: visit https://feriadellibro.com/ to review in advance the events you want to attend and buy your tickets through digital channels, so as not to stand in line and ensure your entry.

Some things have not changed in the dynamics of the FilBo and it is worth remembering them to make the visit much more comfortable. The first is not to bring pets or food: inside the fairgrounds you will find a wide range of snacks, food and drinks for all tastes.

On the other hand, it is worth carrying some cash: although some exhibitors and restaurants have dataphones or payment through digital wallets, such as Nequi or Daviplata, the cash will be useful for you to buy from small FIlBo exhibitors who don't have any of these media. Lines will be saved if you are early to withdraw the money in advance.

The fairgrounds are quite large and busy. Consider wearing comfortable shoes and not carrying items that you don't need or want to lose — you can use the parcel service at check-in. In addition, it is worth putting a meeting point with your companions, especially if you are going with children.

If it is strictly necessary to carry electronic equipment, such as a computer or camera, there will be registration points at the entrance of the fairgrounds. For safety, it's worth taking a minute and recording these valuables.

If your schedule allows, consider visiting the fair on weekdays. There are events every day and you will find fewer crowds.

Infobae Colombia will present you with a summary of each day's FIlBo agenda, so you don't miss any activity that interests you during the days you attend. However, you can plan your visit in advance.

In the Agenda section of the FilBo website you can plan each of your days with the hundred events organized around literature, editing and creation. You just need to find the event of your interest and click “add to my agenda”.

Once you have chosen the events of your interest, click on “download my agenda” and you will have your itinerary organized with dates, times and locations.

