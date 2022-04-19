After the elimination of the World Cup in Qatar, Ramón Jesurún defended his management and spoke of the replacement of Reinaldo Rueda

Fotografía de archivo en la que se registró al presidente de la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol (FCF), Ramón Jesurún. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

Ramón Jesurún spoke at 6AM Hoy por Hoy of Caracol Radio for the first time after Colombia was left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after finishing in sixth place in the South American Qualifier with 23 points. The president of the Colombian Football Federation referred to the departure of Reinaldo Rueda and his replacement, defended his management and that of the rest of the Board of Directors and the possible friendlies of the Colombian national team.

The leader confirmed that the coach's contract was subject to qualification to the world cup, once the elimination was confirmed, the contractual relationship ended. In addition, he described Reinaldo Rueda's second cycle as “unsuccessful” and that it was the same coach who decided to step aside:

On the replacement of Reinaldo Rueda, Jesurún clarified that any name chosen will be controversial. They are also aware that it is urgent to get the replacement to work towards the Copa America and the upcoming Qualifying process, but this desire cannot lead them to make incorrect decisions.

The president of the FCF referred to those names that have sounded in the last hour such as Gustavo Alfaro (head coach of Ecuador), Ricardo Gareca (coach of Peru) and Marcelo Bielsa, recently disassociated from Leeds United from the English Premier League:

The issue of hiring a new coach becomes important for the upcoming FIFA dates where Colombia becomes attractive to teams from Europe and Africa, qualified for the world cup, preparing their participation in Qatar 2022. However, the friendlies may not materialize because the selection does not have a technical director:

Finally, Ramón Jesurún defended the management carried out by the leaders in recent years, highlighting the qualification for the World Cup in Russia 2018. In addition, he asked to analyze the other achievements of the Colombia national teams and highlighted being re-elected by “the real owners of football” for another four years:

