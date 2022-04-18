University: Álvaro Gutiérrez and what is known about his continuity in command of the 'creams'

Universitario de Deportes suffered a heavy defeat to Alianza Lima at the Monumental Stadium. It was the Peruvian football classic and could not finish in the best way for the 'creams'. For this reason, a rumor began to spread about the possible departure of coach Álvaro Gutiérrez. In this regard, in this note we will tell you what is known so far.

Gustavo Peralta, journalist at ESPN Peru, clarified in the program 'Equipo F' what version he was able to collect on this topic. First of all, he denied the versions where they claimed that the DT had already been dismissed. “It has been said in recent hours on various sides that Álvaro Gutiérrez was already informed about his departure from the 'U' and this is not true. We have been able to have contact with people in their closest environment and no one has told him anything. He hasn't been called by Jean Ferrari, or anyone in the administration. No one has told him anything about a likely exit,” said the communicator.

However, he announced that the coach knows about the situation surrounding him and this Monday, April 18, he would have a meeting with the club's administrator, Jean Ferrari. “ The Uruguayan coach is aware and aware of all the rumors that indicate that tomorrow (today) he will be called to talk, meet and, surely, terminate the contract which, I think, is a decision that takes much more force in the 'U'. It is almost certain that it can happen, unless Jean Ferrari changes his mind,” he said.

Moreover, this would not be a decision only of the former player 'merengue', but also of other people who make up the leadership of the institution and who consider that it would be best if their paths were separated. “ Today in the club environment they feel that the road and the decision about Gutiérrez is going to go that way, just wait for them to call him to know the details,” he added.

The journalist told about the version he manages around the future of the Uruguayan DT in the painting 'cream' | Video: ESPN Perú

And since he arrived at the Ate entity at the beginning of February, Gutiérrez has not been able to find the handle for the team to work in the best way. Except for the sparkles offered by Piero Quispe and, sometimes, by Hernán Novick or Alberto Quintero, then he has not found a way to take the 'creams' on the road to the title.

The arrival of Rodrigo Vilca seemed to give the team a leap in quality so that it would join other players on the right foot such as Quispe or Novick himself, being backed by Gerson Barreto and Ángel Cayetano. However, in several matches, these players lost each other and even crossed paths. As if they did not have a strategy of attack, but rather an inventive product of the moment or circumstances.

POSITION IN LA LIGA 1

Now, in the local tournament they are not too far from the top spots. In fact, they place sixth with 16 points, 5 behind the leaders Cienciano and Sport Huancayo. However, forms often matter and these would not have been the best ways for the team to maintain a regularity in the results. This is because since the 53-year-old strategist arrived at Universitario de Deportes, the balance is as follows: 11 games led, in which he has won 4 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses (including 2 by previous phase of Copa Libertadores against Barcelona SC in Guayaquil) .

HISTORIC ROAKEOUT

Likewise, what would provoke this drastic decision by the 'merengues' leaders would be the rout suffered against Alianza Lima and at the Monumental Stadium. For all that implies a commitment of this magnitude that has many years of history.

It should be noted that Álvaro Gutiérrez arrived at the 'student' entity in February of this year after the departure of Gregorio Pérez for health problems. In fact, 'Goyo' was the one who made up the squad and his successor could not find the best performance for the team. For now, more news will be expected in the coming hours or days.

Alianza Lima 4-1 Universitario: summary of the Peruvian classic for Liga 1 2022. (Video: COUP PERU).

