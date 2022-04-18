The luxury assistance of Juan Fernando Quintero that gave River Plate the victory in the Argentine League

River Plate continues its good performance after the tenth round of the Argentine Professional League. The team led by Marcelo Gallardo won 2-1 this Sunday against Banfield at the Florencio Solá stadium with the stellar participation of Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero.

The team 'Millionario' had to work to bring him the three points during their visit to the 'Drill', since, from the first minute, the match became frictional, preventing River from generating collective action. 'The Crusader Band' had some dangerous approaches, however, it could not make them concrete.

The first celebration of the match came in the 23rd minute, after a mistake by goalkeeper Franco Armani. He went looking for a cross but dropped the ball, with which Banfield's attacker, Amos Jeremias Perales, took advantage and scored his first goal as a professional. In the rest of the first half, River had a hard time finding equality and the local became strong from order in defense.

The score of the tie (54') came after a controversial penalty. The back Franco Quinteros, from Banfield, jumped and missed a header, however, when he fell, the football hit him in the arm. Locals argued that the limb was in a natural position, but the central judge turned to the VAR and ended up sanctioning the maximum penalty. The Argentine steering wheel, Enzo Fernández, was responsible for the collection and putting equality on the scoreboard.

The Colombia team's flyer entered the 59th minute and did not take long to show his qualities. In 66', Quintero teamed up with Fernández and, after mobilizing with the ball to the big area's crescent, he leaked a pass for Matías Suarez, who ran at the height of the penalty spot. Having gained some space, the River Plate attacker powerfully defined the right hand suit of goalkeeper Enrique Bologna.

The local media gave good marks to the work of the Antioquia steering wheel so that the team could recover the circulation of the ball and generate spaces on the Banfield field. The 'Taladro' could not get back on track, and even with 10 minutes before the end of the match, defender Luciano Lollo was expelled.

After the engagement, the coach, Marcelo Gallardo, was asked the reason why Quintero is not a starter, I understand that, on several occasions, it has been the solution coming from the alternate bank. Regarding this issue, the coach said that he asks him more effort than other players because of the technical conditions he has:

“'Juanfer' is for us the franchise player of specific roles. In a frictional match, that even with an extra man we couldn't control the party... Now the genius he did in Suarez's goal marks you what it is. But I demand more from Juanfer because he is our different, different player,” he said.

“If he shows me that he can do what he does with more continuity, he would be a player who puts himself alone to play longer. And sometimes I'm going to need you to play longer. When he understands that it will be increasingly important and assumes the continuity of the game as a great responsibility, I do not rule out at all that he can get into the team and play longer”, concluded Gallardo at a press conference.

After the victory, River Plate remains second in the Argentine Professional League with 22 points, two less than the leader Racing de Avellaneda. In addition, he accumulated his third consecutive victory after the fall against Boca Juniors on March 20. On the next date, the group 'Millionario' will face Talleres de Córdoba as a visitor (Wednesday, April 20).

KEEP READING: