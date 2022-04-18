Power Reform: PRI deputies reject initiative for breaches of international agreements

Alejandro Moreno of the opposition party PRI speaks as members of the opposition stand ad hold placards during the legislative session to vote on the constitutional reform of the electricity sector defended by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who wants to strengthen state control of the electricity market at the expense of private operators, at the Mexican Congress, in Mexico City, Mexico April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

After being part of the delegation that went up to the rostrum of the Chamber of Deputies while Alejandro Moreno delivered a message on behalf of the PRI bench, Marco Mendoza, a member of the parliamentary group, defended the proposal of the party to which he belongs.

In an interview with Infobae Mexico, the multimember deputy of the Institutional Revolution Party, Marco Mendoza said that the Electric Reform initiative presented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador violates various international regulations, one of the reasons why his parliamentary group refuses to vote in favor of the constitutional amendment.

One of the main international treaties identified by the legislator is the Paris Agreement, signed in December 2015, and in which the members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change committed themselves to taking action to try to reverse climate change caused by the human activity.

The legislator assured that, if the constitutional amendment is approved, a step backwards will be taken in environmental matters, since the reform envisages the production of energy through highly polluting processes, contrary to that presented by the legislators of the Coalition Going for Mexico.

El diputado señaló errores en la propuesta de Reforma Eléctrica (Foto: Marco Mendoza)

Marco Mendoza presented his own Electric Reform initiative last March, which was noted for its alleged similarities with the president's own, which caused the Institutional Revolutionary Party's Parliamentary Group to dissipate itself from the proposal.

“The Parliamentary Group of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (GPPRI) states that the initiative that reforms and adds articles 25, 27 and 28 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, on electricity matters, signed by federal deputy Marco Mendoza and published in the Gazette of the Chamber of Deputies today, was in a personal capacity and does not represent the position of this bench or the national leadership of this political institute,” said the Chamber of Deputies, through its official website, said that the statement was released under the instructions of Alejandro Moreno, president of the PRI.

The legislator denied that there are reprisals within the party for those who express an ideology other than that presented by the leaders and leaders of the PRI, but he did point out that, being part of a political organization, he is subject to the statutes ordered to him.

(Foto: Cuartoscuro) Daniel Augusto | Daniel Augusto

For this reason, the deputy denied that PRI legislators cast their votes based on the sanctions they may receive within the party, such as the various statements against Carlos Aysa, who spoke in favor of the Electricity Reform and was subsequently disqualified by senior PRI executives.

On the other hand, Deputy Marco Mendoza was questioned about allegations of alleged conflicts of interest against two deputies from his allied parties, Edna Díaz of the PRD, and Margarita Zavala, of the PAN.

The legislator assured that the allegations against women deputies were only a strategy to delay the discussion and subsequent vote on the Electric Reform, which the members of his bench were not concerned, since they are installed in the vicinity of the Chamber of Deputies.

Marco Mendoza arrived in the company of the PRI bench to the premises of the Legislative Palace one day before the vote, as the party assured that they would be installed with blankets and pillows to sleep in place, thus avoiding early approval of the presidential proposal.

