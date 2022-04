The government of Oaxaca reported tonight, April 16, that the 15-year-old girl, Aisha Guzmán Capón, was located after being missing since April 13.

According to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Oaxaca (FGE), the daughter of the Italian painter Paola Capon, was located in the streets of the Rinconada neighborhood in Puerto Escondido.

Information in development*