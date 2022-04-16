Russia banned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from entering the country

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on immigration, at Lydd Airport, Britain April 14, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

Russia banned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and twelve other senior officials from entering the country on Saturday for “the unprecedented hostile actions” taken against Moscow by the British Government.

“This step has been taken as a response to the rampant political-information campaign unleashed by London, which aims at Russia's international isolation, creating conditions to contain our country and strangle the national economy,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said when announcing the measure.

The Russian diplomacy statement highlights that the British Government “purposefully aggravates the situation around Ukraine by stuffing the Kiev regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of NATO.”

“The Russophobic policy of the British authorities, which have set themselves as a fundamental task to promote a negative attitude towards our country and to freeze bilateral ties in virtually all areas, harms the well-being and interests of the inhabitants of Britain itself,” stressed Foreign Affairs.

According to Moscow, any sanctioning attacks “will inevitably turn against their promoters and will be decisively rejected”.

In addition to Johnson, the ban affects nine members of his Cabinet, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, the heads of Foreign Affairs, Elizabeth Truss; Defense, Ben Wallace; Transport; Grant Shapps; Interior; Priti Patel; Economy; Rishi Sunak; Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, and Culture, Nadine Dorries, as well such as the Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, James Heappey.

The list of those sanctioned is completed by Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon; Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman, and former Prime Minister and Conservative MP Theresa May.

Boris Johnson in Kyiv

Boris Johnson's trip to Kiev

Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kiev last Saturday to demonstrate British “solidarity” with Ukraine, which for more than 50 days has been resisting the invasion of Russian troops, said Downing Street. During his visit, the premier promised armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles to Ukraine; and he celebrated Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion as “the greatest feat of the 21st century.”

The Ukrainian embassy in the United Kingdom released an image of the premier with President Volodymyr Zelensky, with both leaders sitting face to face in an office, next to the flags of both countries with a message: “Surprise”.

Jonhson went to Ukraine “to meet personally with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, in a gesture of solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and with the intention of “presenting a new package of financial and military aid” to this eastern European country, a spokesman for the British Prime Minister said.

Downing Street confirmed the meeting in the Ukrainian capital a day after the United Kingdom announced the shipment of new military equipment worth 100 million pounds (120 million euros). According to the spokesman, the leaders addressed “long-term (British) support for Ukraine.”

“Thanks to the determined leadership of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people, the monstrous plans of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin have been disrupted,” Johnson said, quoted by his Downing Street services.

The British head of government had last been in Kiev on February 2, weeks before the Russian invasion began, when he held a joint press conference with Zelensky.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

