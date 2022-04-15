Senate postponed appointment of Carlos Aysa González for Easter holidays

The confrontations and discussions arising from the vote on the Electricity Reform next Sunday, April 17, continue to be ignited by the course that energy production will take in the country in the event of its approval.

And these days something that has given us something to talk about is the recent positioning of the deputy of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Carlos Miguel Aysa Damas, who said he would vote for the Reformation.

The decision, argued the young deputy, was made by integrating the twelve points proposed by the tricolor bench into the reform project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). Before his announcement on social networks, he was singled out as a “traitor” by members of his party's bench.

Similarly, by journalists, analysts and members of other parties, mainly the National Action Party (PAN), with the same accusation. They indicated that it was an exchange: his father the former governor of Sonora, Carlos Miguel Aysa González, was appointed as ambassador of the Dominican Republic in exchange for the son's vote.

And the fact is that the ratification of Aysa González was interrupted by a brief statement from the Senate, where the notice was given that the vote would no longer take place on Tuesday, 12, as indicated on the agenda. Instead, they indicated that it would be done “until further notice” without specifying a specific date.

After this controversy and the opposition of senators such as the panist Kenya López Rabadán, who assured that she would not vote for him, the Senate issued another statement justifying why the hearing was postponed.

The communiqué reads that the reason for the postponement was because of the possibility that there would not be enough quorum for the meeting to take place.

This is because several legislators were outside Mexico City for Holy Week.

For this reason, the presidencies of the committees on foreign relations and the one on foreign relations of Latin America and the Caribbean, “we decided to postpone the meeting until a later time, with the certainty that it will be within the regular session ending on April 28,” they said.

Finally, they pointed out that “any interpretation other than the above facts”, such as the statements about Aysa Damas' decision being a bribe, “does not correspond to the truth,” asserted the presidencies of the commissions.

His appointment was declared by the president at the beginning of the year, however discussions to have it ratified would take place this Tuesday. And one day before the session for ratification, that session was frozen, because the communiqué was made on April 11 and received the following day.

The session was postponed by the Senator of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Hector Vasconcelos, who chairs the Committee on Foreign Relations.

And if that were not enough, through his Facebook account, the PRI MP pointed out the creation of fake profiles on Twitter in which posts in support of AMLO have been shared or in which he compares with Luis Donaldo Colosio.

