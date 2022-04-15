Kristen Stewart to star in romantic thriller “Love Lies Bleeding”

Actor Kristen Stewart attends the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

After her Oscar nomination for Spencer, American actress Kristen Stewart continues to add innovative proposals to her filmography. Love Lies Bleeding, as this new project is called, will be directed by Rose Glass (Saint Maud) and will be released under the label of the film company A24 Films. The latter is known for hosting acclaimed films such as Lady Bird, The Florida Project, Moonlight, Midsommar, The Lighthouse, The Tragedy of Macbeth and most recently Everything Everything All at Once.

The film, which will also be supported by Film4 and a division of the British channel Channel 4, is a romantic thriller set in the world of bodybuilding. Glass will write the screenplay with Weronika Tofils, and as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, the story mainly aims to reflect the extreme skills needed for competitions in this world sport.

Stewart will give life to the protective mistress of a female bodybuilder, whose interpreter has not yet been announced . According to the description issued by the companies involved in this production, the romance that will be seen on screen will be “fueled by ego, desire and the American dream”. This is not the first time that the Twilight star has been involved in an LGTBQ+ production, in fact, he had already done so before in the comedy Happiest Season (2020).

Love Lies Bleeding will be released worldwide by A24, the film company that just released this year X, a horror film by Ti West; the new Alex Garland (Ex Machina) that carried the title of Men; and the one that has been the most talked about last week, Everything Everywhere All at Once, a black action-comedy film directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Rose Glass is a British director and screenwriter who gained notoriety in the film industry with the launch of Saint Maud at the Toronto International Film Festival three years ago. The psychological horror plot portrayed the obsession of a nurse and devotee of the Christian faith with the salvation of the soul of a retired dancer diagnosed with cancer. It won 15 nominations at the British Independent Film Awards, and was a candidate in the categories of Best Film and Best Debut at the BAFTA.

Kristen Stewart and her Oscar nomination for Spencer

Since Kristen Stewart's first glimpse in the role of Lady Di was unveiled, a nomination for the Oscars began to be discussed which ended up coming true. Under the direction of Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain (Jackie), the artist offered a characterization of the noble Diana of Wales in a film that imagined what it would have been like for her the moments before her official separation from Prince Charles .

In December 1991, she went to the country residence of Sandringham House, in Norfolk, to participate in the Christmas holidays organized by the British Royal Family. Her two sons, William and Harry, are waiting for her there. At that time, Carlos and Diana's marriage was going through its most critical moment because of his infidelity with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Spencer was initially screened at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 and, at the end of last February, it could be seen in cinemas in Latin America.

