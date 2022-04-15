ELN asks residents in Arauca to declare themselves “neutral” to avoid being declared a military objective

Foto de archivo. Guerrilleros del izquierdista Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) caminan en las selvas del departamento de Antioquia, Colombia, 30 de mayo, 2004. REUTERS//Albeiro Lopera

This Friday, April 15, a pamphlet signed by the Eastern War Front of the National Liberation Army (ELN) was released, in which it reiterated its “political decision” to confront the dissidents of the FARC led by Arturo Paz, alias Jerónimo, a residual group with which he has been conducting a “all-out war” since the end of 2021 and which led to a humanitarian crisis.

Through the document attributed to the illegal armed group led by Manuel Vásquez Castaño, the armed structure pointed out that this armed confrontation, which has led to the displacement of more than 1,500 people, including former FARC combatants in the process of reintegration, peasants and Venezuelan citizens, “continues and there will be no concessions”, spread the serious security crisis in this region to eastern Colombia.

“The social base of the 'formerly FARC' is not a military objective and we urge those who continue to believe in the alleged commanders and mercenary units of the 'Bloc of the Tenth Front' and their allies as revolutionaries and defenders of the people with car bombs, to 'neutralize' themselves, so that they are not considered a combatant population,” the ELN said in the pamphlet.

They also indicated that the population in this region and on the border “must be calm”, indicating that this armed group, which has a strong presence in this region where control of some of the strategic corridors and illicit businesses is disputed, “is not double standards and will continue to 'defend' popular interests, workers, their socio - economic processes and especially their lives”.

Finally, they indicated that their party was the people and their program was socialism, which is why alliances will be carried out with the Popular and Revolutionary Bloc, a message that coincides with the communiqué they issued at the beginning of the year in which they assured that they saw the need to “defend the territories and the social fabric” of the offensive launched by alias Jerónimo that led to a humanitarian crisis.

The human rights foundation Joel Sierra, located in Arauca, warned of the escalation of violence in this department, as there have been seven murders in April, which highlights the deaths of two women. It is important to keep in mind that, since the beginning of 2022, this region has been hit by the harsh armed conflict, perpetrated by dissidents from the FARC, ELN and the constant militarization by the armed forces.

In a lengthy statement, the Foundation said: “The Araucano people continue to face the escalation of political, social and armed conflict, since the first days of the year; which already leaves leaders killed, threatened, attacked, acts of barbarism and terrorism, displaced. As well as, more than a hundred violent deaths of which seven are women, including a minor.”

The victims revealed by the foundation are: 54-year-old Blanca Sánchez Gómez, murdered on April 5, in which Mr. Mario Montoya also died. Likewise, the death of Juvenal Carrillo Galvis, 56 years old, and Jorge González was recorded.

