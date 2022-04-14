Without breaking a door, they steal electronic and audiovisual equipment from the Atlantic Assembly

Last Wednesday, April 13, the Secretary General of the Atlantic Assembly, Jorge Mario Camargo, announced that four computers, a printer, an audio console and other office items were stolen, apparently over the weekend, in the Departmental Assembly.

So far, according to information provided by Camargo to Blu Radio, it is believed that the equipment stolen using the suction mode, since there were no signs that the three doors of the Assembly building had been forced.

Local media suggest that the robbers have entered the offices of the Presidency of the Assembly, the financial area and the communications room.

In addition, according to Camargo's complaint, the security cameras were manipulated so that there was no record left.

“They reported that the cameras were not in the original position, then we arrived and we realized that computers, console and a video beam were lost. We are going to get to the bottom of the investigation,” Camargo explained according to the testimony collected by Blu Radio.

Secretary Camargo added that the pertinent complaints have already been submitted to the District Police and the Attorney General's Office to advance the investigations that find those responsible for the theft.

Finally, he said that “this Corporation, from the Board of Directors and the deputies, reject these criminal acts that only seek to hinder the work that the institution does for the inhabitants of the Atlantic”.

According to Blu Radio, the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police have already begun investigations to establish how the criminals entered the building and the mobiles of the theft.

Despite the fact that it was a petty theft and there was no compromised information, the episode worries about the protection of the corporation's facilities and supplies.

During the past weekend, during operations carried out in different parts of the metropolitan area of Barranquilla, within the framework of the plan “Thousand activities against car theft”, the Barranquilla Metropolitan Police recovered five vehicles that had been stolen and one vehicle seized with re-recorded identification.

In these operations, led by the economic heritage group, it was possible to recover high-end vehicles that had been stolen under the modality of robbery and pulled citizens.

A vehicle was also seized and, during the procedure, authorities found 10 doors of different cars, two hoods, a trunk lid, 25 identification plates, two bumpers, an engine block and several auto parts.

The Barranquilla Police also announced that it materialized the capture of a man for the crime of reception, and that he would be allegedly responsible for the care of the place where the vehicles and auto parts were found.

According to information from Semana, these operations have registered a total of 43 vehicles and 169 motorcycles recovered in the Metropolitan Area of Barranquilla.

