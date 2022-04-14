Luz Elena González suffered several sequelae on her body due to COVID-19

Mexican actress Luz Elena González was one of countless victims of the COVID-19 virus, which has undoubtedly left many deaths in Mexico and around the world. But not only that, but also the consequences that occur after suffering from this disease.

This was the case with the aforementioned actress, since she reported for the morning program Venga La Alegría the obvious physical, hormonal and nervous changes that her body underwent after her infection.

“My sequelae were the strongest, they were nervous in the central nervous system, they gave me anxiety attacks and a lot of hormones, the hormonal one hit me very hard, my testosterone went down a lot and it took me months, months, many months, almost a year for it to be regulated and that caused me a lot of fatigue, I gained a lot of weight,” stressed the artist.

La cantante tuvo que explicar a su esposo como era su sentir en ese momento, pues no la pasó nada bien. (Foto: Instagram @luzelenaglezz)

In addition, he explained the process he experienced by not having the hormone already mentioned, which although he tried everything, the weight changes continued to persist: “Obviously, when you don't have testosterone, you have it very low, your bone mass, your muscle mass and increase your fat mass and obviously hormonal problems, even if you eat healthy and do exercise because you can't lose weight.”

Likewise, Luz Elena noted that the nervous breakdown she had generated various conflicts in her environment, however, she always let her family know how bad she had at that time: “I told her 'It's not with you, it's serious, I don't feel good, so don't stress me out, really not right now'. There are things that you cannot control when you are hormonally unwell, the important thing is that I knew it, so, because we already know how to handle it,” she said, being as explicit as possible with her husband in these difficult moments.

Luz Elena confessed that she ingested various medications to be able to control the different crises she experienced day by day, as well as being prescribed hormonal treatment in which he put testosterone in his body for many months, until he was able to regulate his levels. Which helped the singer return to her normal weight.

La participante de certámenes de belleza se sometió a un tratamiento hormonal que le reguló la testosterona, por lo que pudo regresar a su peso normal. (Foto: Instagram / @luzelenaglezz)

“I took pills for anxiety, yes, the doctor did give me pills to calm me down and the truth is that I was also taking hormonal treatment, that is, I was getting testosterone for several months until they regulated it and I already started losing weight and I'm already much happier and calmer,” Luz Elena said in front of the media.

It should be recalled that last 2020, Luz Elena denounced with a video on her official Instagram account that a person who worked on her home infected her with COVID-19.

“One of the people from the service came sick and did not tell that she was feeling bad, after two days we noticed and unfortunately in those days she infected two other people from the house staff and they infected me and my in-laws,” said the beauty pageant participant.

In addition, he took the opportunity to talk about the “irresponsibility” of people by not wearing masks or leaving their homes already sick.

La actriz contó por medio de sus redes sociales, cómo fue que se contagió del virus.

“They don't care, they get out and they don't give a damn and dads allow it. I understand that there are many people who have been cured and many who get ahead, but many others do not (...) An employee came to my house, brought the virus to me with all the unconsciousness in the world, but she was also infected by someone on the street who didn't care,” she said, asking to become aware of how people expose others to this virus.

