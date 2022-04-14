Easter in Huaraz: typical dishes that you cannot miss in this city

Huaraz is the undisputed birthplace of the most beautiful landscapes in Peru. It has a large extension of the Andes Mountains , a wonder that has created several unique landscapes and that every Peruvian should know.

However, this is not the only thing, since Huaraz, capital of Áncash, is home to an extraordinary gastronomy that you should know and taste. And why not take advantage of the Easter holiday to go to the interior of the country.

That is why, below we will show you what stews you should try during your stay in the also known “Peruvian Switzerland”.

The guinea pig meat is one of the healthy and high in nutritional value. Its consumption is common in the Andean area of Peru and it is also the main ingredient in many recipes. So if you travel to Huaraz, there is no doubt that you should try the Picante de Cuy, as you will find it in more than one restaurant.

This dish was created long before the arrival of the Spaniards and was called Haka Pichu. It is said that in ancient times all the stews containing guinea pig were served at special times and days.

It has many nutrients and the best thing is that it is a meat that is very low in fat. Its main ingredients are guinea pig and prey broth, roasted and ground peanuts, parboiled black potato, flour to garnish, and some other vegetables.

2. Pecan Caldo:

The consumption of this dish is done and eaten in the morning. According to various inhabitants, consuming this broth fills them with energy and vitality to start their daily work. Its preparation is based on the head of lamb and corns . It is also known as the “raise dead” or “raise dead”.

3. Ceviche of twat:

Ceviche is one of the most emblematic dishes of Peru, in fact it was born in the Inca country, which in addition to having an extensive region of the mountains, also has a large coastal area.

In this case the fish is exchanged for the pussy, which is also known as tawri. It is a bean that is produced in the Andean area of the country. Its protein value is quite high, it is a great source of calcium and a perfect food to combat stress, according to Sara Abu Sabbah.

How is it prepared? It's simple, imagine that you are preparing a traditional ceviche and replace the fish with the tarwi. You can eat it as a main dish or it can serve as a salad.

4. Llunca Cashki:

A basic, popular and classic Huaraz dish. It is said that in ancient times, when people attended a call such as a meeting, or some event of great importance, they received this stew in the form of thanks. Its consumption became very popular and became one of the favorite dishes in the highlands of Peru.

It is a slippery wheat soup, which has as an ingredient meat that can be chicken, lamb, beef and vegetables. It also has Yungay potato, olive oil and Chinese onion inside.

5. Ancashina Patasca:

Patasca is a traditional dish. It is said that the first patascas were made during the 17th century when it was created in order to counteract the cold felt by residents of certain areas of Peru. However, after time it stopped being consumed on a daily basis, however, Huaraz is one of the provinces that still consumes this dish as part of its daily life.

The nutritional value of Ancashina potatoes is high, in fact it is considered that in a single serving you can get about 300 calories and 26.24 grams of carbohydrates. But remember that, the nutritional value will depend on the amount of ingredients added to it.

6. Puchero:

The stew is the favorite dish for the ancashinos. It consists of a broth that contains meats, vegetables and a wide variety of spices that come together to form a unique flavor. A solution for winter? Certainly the pot.

