WATCH LIVE Ayacucho FC vs Wilstermann TODAY: match in Cochabamba for Copa Sudamericana 2022

Ayacucho FC will visit Jorge Wilstermann in his second match of the group stage of the 2020 Copa Sudamericana. This match is scheduled for today Wednesday, April 13 at 7:30pm in Peru (see below for more times) at the Felix Capriles stadium. The 'Zorros' urge a victory so as not to lose pace in the tournament.

The Ayacuchanos were defeated in their debut of the contest, but he showed that he is in a position to fight any rival. He was close to scoring a point in Lima, but fell 3-2 to the powerful Sao Paulo. Eric Barrios and Cristian Techera scored the goals for the locals.

For its part, the altiplano complex got a point away from home. He tied 1-1 with Everton from Chile. He started winning with a goal by Humberto Osorio from twelve steps to 23 minutes, but the 'rouletteros' scored equality just after the complementary stage.

How did they do in their respective leagues? Ayacucho FC arrives beaten from the mood, as he was beating Universitario de Deportes by the slightest difference after Minzum Quina's free-kick goal. However, about the end, the 'U' turned it around thanks to an own-goal by Ítalo Espinoza and an individual play by Andy Polo.

Universitario 2-1 Ayacucho FC: summary and highlights of the match for Liga 1 2022. (Video: COUP PERU).

Wilstermann comes from beating Bolivar 1-0 for matchday 8 of the Bolivian championship. Andrés Chavez scored the only goal of the match at 40′. In this way, it is placed in sixth position in group B to one point in the qualifying zone to the next round.

They have never met on a football field. The Ayacuchanos have not played a match against a Bolivian team either, however, the 'Aviador' did cross paths with Peruvian clubs in the Copa Libertadores. It was measured with Universitario de Deportes, Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal and Technical University of Cajamarca.

The last time he played for Peruvian clubs was in 1995, when he shared a group in that contest with the 'blues' and 'celestes'. He didn't lose as a local. He tied 2-2 with the cast 'bajopontino' and beat the 'intimates' 2-1. If we look at the history in its entirety, it only fell once in Bolivia to 'Inca' teams and it was at the hands of Sporting Cristal, but in 1968.

TIME FOR AYACUCHO FC VS. WILSTERMANN

Peru - 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador - 7:30 p.m.

Colombia - 7:30 p.m.

Mexico - 7:30 p.m.

Bolivia - 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela - 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay - 8:30 p.m.

Chile - 8:30 p.m.

Argentina - 9:30 p.m.

Brasil - 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay - 9:30 p.m.

Spain - 2:30 a.m. (Thursday, April 14)

CHANNELS TO WATCH AYACUCHO FC VS. WILSTERMANN

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Star+, ESPN 4 Sur.

Bolivia: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur.

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, CONMEBOL TV.

Chile: DIRECTV Sports App, Star+, DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Ecuador: ESPN 4 South, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Star+, DIRECTV Sports App.

Paraguay: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur.

Peru: Star+, ESPN 4 South, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App.

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports App, ESPN 4 Sur, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, Star+.

Venezuela: DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, Star+, DIRECTV Sports App, ESPN 4 South.

PROBABLE LINEUPS: AYACUCHO FC VS. WILSTERMANN

Wilstermann: Jose Escobar; Santiago Echeverria, Carlos Añez, Ronny Montero, Edemir Rodriguez; Christian Machado, Jose Luis Vargas, Javier Andrés Sanguinetti, Moises Villarroel; Serginho and Humberto Osorio.

Ayacucho FC: Italo Espinoza; Jorge Toledo, Francisco Duclos, Mimzum Quina; Edinson Chavez, Eric Barrios, Jose Parodi, Jose Guidino, Cristian Techera; Nicolas Royón and Juan Morales.

CASUALTAS: The only absence for this match is that of Aldair Salazar. The Ayacucho FC defender was expelled after receiving a double yellow card in the duel against Sao Paulo at the National Stadium. Probably, his replacement will be the ExAlianzLima, Duclós.