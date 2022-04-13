Texas and Nuevo Leon reached an agreement to suspend inspection of commercial trucks

After three days of blockades by Mexican truck drivers at border crossings with Texas, the Republican Governor of that entity of the United States, Greg Abbott, suspended immigration security measures that were affecting trade flow and supply chain on Wednesday.

But so far the order to stop the inspection of any cargo vehicle coming from Mexico, in order to contain the entry of illegal migrants, will only apply to the state of Nuevo León, since it signed an agreement with Governor Samuel García.

“The Department of Public Security will be able to return to random inspections,” Abbott announced at a joint conference with his Mexican counterpart.

This will speed up the passage of trucks with goods to Texan territory, since there were delays of up to 24 hours due to the inspection time of each unit, which caused discomfort for operators and could impact the price of consumers.

For his part, Samuel García said that Texas is Nuevo León's great trading partner, so he pledged to improve security in the state, conduct patrols in the border area and establish checkpoints for carriers, which will happen from next Monday.

He said that they will seek to maintain agility at crossings, since currently, truck drivers take between five and six hours to cross when previously the process was done in about 20 minutes. “We have fresh vegetables and with the wait they will spoil, that's losses,” he stressed.