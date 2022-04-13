Slipknot and Belinda at Machaca 2022: the memes left by the festival poster

On April 12, the poster for the Machaca 2022 Festival was unveiled, which was suspended in 2020 and 2021 as a preventive measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The current year's edition will take place on June 25 at Parque Fundidora, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Among the most prominent artists on the poster are Paulina Rubio, Cartel de Santa, Aleks Syntek, Pantheon Rococo, Kumbia Kings, Minuscule Division, Reik, Belinda and Slipknot.

“Habemus #Machaca2022! Are you ready? See you in June nephews Tickets at http://machaca.mx and branches @SaharisPopCult @VictoriaMX”, could be read in the official account of this event.

Likewise, it was reported that ticket sales will begin from April 14 on both the Machaca festival page and the Saharis Pop Culture branches. On the other hand, people who already had their ticket for the 2020 festival - which was canceled - will be able to use it to enter the event.

“Tickets on sale from Thursday, April 14 http://machaca.mx and branches @SaharisPopCult”, could be read on the official Twitter account of the festival.

The great contrast between the artists' musical genres sparked dozens of memes on social networks, as it is a festival that will bring together pop, ballad, metal, rock and even reggaeton and rap artists.

The presence of Belinda and the band Slipknot was one of the most talked about among the likely attendees of Machaca 2022, as many people pointed out that the type of rhythms that the pop singer and the metal band handles would not fit well.

The memes ranged from references to The Simpsons to the use of photographs of people who have worn outfits mixing northern, gothic, emo or rock clothing at the same time.

Some images from films were also used in which there is talk of a romance between a girl with a calm, pink and calm appearance next to a boy who dresses as a metalhead, rocker or some kind of style that is stereotyped as “rude”.

The number of comments, memes and jokes about this event was such that the words Machaca, Belinda and Slipknot became a trend on Twitter, although most users took it with humor, there were also those who were disappointed and even outraged.

Some rockers and metalheads were offended by the peculiar mix of genres and pointed out that, as an audience, the band Slipknot deserved more than a place at a festival with Belinda, Paulina Rubio and other pop singers. “I can't believe they're going to bring together nacas and reggaetoneros with rockers” and “My faith in humanity was lost with this' poster '” were just some of the negative comments.

For their part, Belinda's fans simply shared with pride how happy they are with Belinda's presence in Mexico and the opportunity they will have to see “La Reina del Pop” live.

Humor aside, there was also a person who shook the organizers of the festival because they will invite Aleks Syntek, it should be remembered that a few years ago the interpreter of Sex, Modesty y Lágrimas was singled out for harassment of a minor British influencer. So the account accused Machaca 2022 of supporting pedophilia and statutory rape.

The full lineup for the Machaca 2022 festival is as follows:

-Reik

-Slipknot

-Paulina Rubio

-Belinda

-Nicky Jam

-Pantheon Rococo

-The Great Silence

-Santa Cartel

-Migos

-Zurdok

-Ale

-Lowercase Division

-Kumbia Kings

-Reyno

-Chinese bandalos

-Samantha Sánchez

-Making Movies

-Vilma Palma and vampires

-Nortec

-Millionaire

-Akil Ammar

-Plano

-Fran

-Polaris

-Luisa Vox

-People as machines

It should be noted that so far, it is not known what the scenarios and schedules will be for each band, artist and group to perform.

