In Michoacán, women and children account for 71% of people suffering from forced displacement

The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, installed the Michoacán Inter-Agency Committee for the Care of Forced Displacement on April 12

It was through this event that the official announced that the entity has registered 12,000 displaced persons in the last 7 years, of whom 71% are women, who are forced to leave the entity together with their children.

In addition, he explained that the reasons why thousands of people had to leave their homes are mainly the threats they suffer from organized crime and violence in their communities.

He also commented that internal migration has occurred in 40 of the entity's 113 municipalities. The main destination where most people forced to leave the state go is Tijuana, Baja California.

The municipalities with the highest number of displaced persons are: Apatzingán, Aguililla, Jacona, Lazaro Cardenas, Maravatío, Morelia, Mujica, Tarimbaro, Tacámbaro and Uruapan.

Thus, the governor said that the round table responds to the problem, with it will seek to care for victims derived from organized crime and violated by the poverty index that exists in the region.

According to the annual report of the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights 2020 (CMDPDH), Michoacán was one of the eight states with the highest number of displaced persons (the other seven states are Chiapas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and Sonora).

In the same report, three episodes of violence were recorded that were detrimental to provoke the displacement of 1,499 people. The affected municipalities were Aguililla, Buenavista Tomatlán and Tepaltepec.

On April 4, federal authorities announced the strengthening of security in western Michoacán, this after the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) will carry out three armed attacks against municipal, state and federal authorities on the so-called “Death Row”

This space, which is characterized as a border strip between Michoacán and the state of Jalisco, is named after the constant disappearances and murders that occur in the area.

It should be noted that from January to February 2022, Michoacán was the state with the highest percentage of cases of feminicide and intentional homicides. In this period, there were 490 cases, placing it only ahead of Colima.

In addition, according to data from the Public Security System, since 2006, with the declared War on Narco, a measure implemented by former President Felipe Calderón, the uptick in violence in Michocán increased, a trend that has not been reversed in more than 15 years.

According to the results published by INEGI, between March 2015 and March 2020 251,513 people were forced to change their residence in the interior of the country due to criminal insecurity or violence, and 24,175 had to do so due to natural disasters

According to ongoing monitoring by the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH), in January 2021 at least 620 people were forced to move internally due to violence in Mexico.

Zirándaro, in Guerrero, was the municipality with the highest percentage of people who changed their residence due to insecurity or violence.

