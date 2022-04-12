What is the closest beach to CDMX and how much does it cost to get there

Like every Easter season, thousands of people leave Mexico City (CDMX) to enjoy their holidays on one of the beaches of the Republic or in one of the magical towns near the capital. Although one of the most popular destinations to travel this season is Acapulco, there are other options that you can go to and that are only four hours from CDMX in case you travel by private car.

Such is the case of Tecolutla beach, in the state of Veracruz. According to Google Maps, this tourist attraction is only 312 kilometers from Mexico City. To get there, those interested will have to pay for five booths, so the journey to the beach is 367 pesos. In this way, the complete route would be 734 pesos.

These are the booths you would have to pay to get to Tecolultla:

1. San Cristobal Junction - Tepexpan Entronque (Ecatepec, State of Mexico): 83 pesos

2. Tulancingo Bypass (Asunción, Hidalgo): 46 pesos

3. Tejocotal Entronque - Nuevo Necaxa Entronque (Nuevo Necaxa, Puebla): 30 pesos

4. Avila Camacho Junction - Tihuatlan Entronque (Miahuapan, Veracruz): 160 pesos

4. Totomoxtle Junction - Tecolutla (Totomoxtle, Veracruz): 48 pesos

As for the estimate of fuel that the car could spend to reach the destination, the application Trace Your Route enabled by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT), indicated that the approximate amount to arrive would be 596.8 pesos, this if the car is four-cylinder and uses Premium gasoline.

To view this information, interested parties can go to the following website: http://app.sct.gob.mx/sibuac_internet/ControllerUI?action=cmdEscogeRuta and select the city of origin and destination, as well as the vehicle with which you will be doing use of motorways, that is, if you will be traveling by car, motorcycle, van or truck, this in order for the app to provide more precise information about how much you would have to pay to get to Tecolutla beach or any other destination.

On the other hand, if you want to get to the above-mentioned destination by bus or truck, you can board it at the North Bus Station on the ADO line. The cost of the ticket is 566 pesos and the tour is six hours and 20 minutes. However, there are only two departures, one at 23:59 hours and at 06:19 hours.

If you are looking to take a break near the capital, you could visit the city of Cuernavaca, since the journey from Mexico City is only one hour and 42 minutes and the fuel consumption to get there by car is minimal. In the capital of the state of Morelos, visitors can visit the Tepozteco hill, as well as enjoy the colonial center that houses the 16th century Palace of Cortés and the History Museum, in which there are murals by graphic artist Diego Rivera.

In order to reach this destination, motorists must pay a fee of 126 pesos in order to be able to use the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway. Although there is also the possibility of using the federal highway, getting to the center of Morelos will be much slower and motorists will have to navigate a route marked by a large number of curves.

