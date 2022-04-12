Marcelino Núñez scored volley goal in Sporting Cristal vs. Catholic University for Copa Libertadores 2022

Sporting Cristal visited Universidad Católica in a match valid for the 2nd date of group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Chile was the scene of a match where both teams needed victory after the defeats suffered on the first day. In that sense, and when the match was not defined in the areas, Marcelino Núñez appeared to score a volley goal and overtake the 'southerns'.

U. Católica scored 1-0 against Sporting Cristal for Copa Libertadores 2022. (Video: ESPN).

PREVIA

Sporting Cristal visits Universidad Católica this Tuesday 12th at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium (Santiago) for the second date of Group H of Copa Libertadores 2022. The Peruvian team wants to raise their head by imposing themselves away from home.

And it is that in the first eight rounds of Liga 1 they have scored only 12 points and are in tenth position, 8 behind the leader Deportivo Municipal. In addition, last Friday's defeat to César Vallejo University in Trujillo ended up sinking a team that is usually fighting for the first places.

In the debut of the continental tournament against Flamengo from Brazil, they could not score any points either after losing 2-0 in Lima. There are also players who are not performing at their best level, such as Alejandro Hohberg, Gianfranco Chavez, Nilson Loyola, Horacio Calcaterra and Jhilmar Lora, to mention the most surprising ones.

In the case of the 'crossed' cast, he lives a fairly similar moment. He is ranked ninth in the PlanVital Championship with 12 units and in 9 matches played. However, the impressive thing is that of their last 7 engagements, 6 ended in defeat and only 1 in victory. Quite alarming numbers for a team that ended up champions in their league last year.

In the Cup, the 'southern' cast succumbed to their visit to Talleres de Córdoba in the first meeting of this edition of the Copa Libertadores. The goal was scored by Hector Fertoli, who left his rival sunk and in trouble for what is next.

Diego Buonanotte and Fernando Zampedri, who are the axes of the 'mapocho' attack and the main figures. The first has 2 assists in 8 matches and the second is the team's current gunner with 6 goals in 9 games. They are joined by the Chilean promise, striker Gonzalo Tapia, who at the age of 20 is a recurrent in the starting eleven and has accumulated 2 goals on 8 occasions this season.