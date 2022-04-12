Juventus' conditions to renew Juan Guillermo Cuadrado's contract

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Spezia - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 6, 2022 Juventus' Juan Cuadrado looks dejected after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Over the years, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has become one of the Juventus figures in Italian football. The Colombia footballer completed 262 matches with 'Vecchia Signora' last weekend, starting again in the away win against Cagliari for the 32nd Serie A date.

The player from Necoclí, Antioquia, is one of the favorites of the coach, Massimiliano Allegri, and this is evidenced by the statistics. So far this season, Cuadrado has played 40 matches, 30 of them in the Italian league, seven in the UEFA Champions League and three in the local cup. In addition, he accumulates five goals and five assists.

However, one of the issues that have not yet been resolved is the renewal of his contract, which ends on June 30, 2022. The Colombian player and Juventus have tried to reach an agreement since last October, but there are still some differences that have prevented the negotiation from closing.

According to the Colombian journalist, Felipe Sierra, both parties have already had a “verbal agreement” for several months, but Cuadrado has not accepted the conditions that Juventus offers him today: two more years of contract (with the option of extending it to three) and a salary reduction. However, the pretensions of the player 'Cafetero' would be to be able to keep the same salary as today for the next two seasons.

Captura de pantalla

La Gazzetta dello Sport recently published that the Italian club is aware that Cuadrado will be 34 years old, so its policy is aimed at a salary reduction in exchange for offering it more time linked to the institution. According to the media, the defender of the 'Tricolor' receives about five million euros per season, and the goal is for him to agree to reduce it by half:

“The contract about to expire provides for a renewal option for the same amount for a single season, because the management objective is to reduce the salary. The most likely solution is a downward, two-year proposal with an option for the third at 2.5 million. An offer that the Colombian could accept, but that has not really been presented yet”, published the Italian newspaper.

Despite the fact that news of its renewal has spread more than expected, Cuadrado seems to intend to remain at Juventus. This was evidenced in statements delivered by the player himself on March 11 to DAZN. “I am very calm, the club and my environment are talking about it. It doesn't change for me to do it now or in a while. I feel very good here in Turin and 'Juve' is my family,” he said.

Fútbol - Serie A - Juventus Vs. Inter Milan. 3 de abril de 2022. Ivan Perisic, del Inter de Milán, en acción con Juan Cuadrado, de Juventus. Foto: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca REUTERS

