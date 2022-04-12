Electricity Reform: the initiative that was “dead” will be voted on Easter Sunday

España, Francia, Italia, Grecia y Rumanía, pidieron este miércoles una reforma del mercado eléctrico en la Unión Europea (UE), después de que Alemania, Países Bajos y otros siete países reclamaran lo contrario, en línea con la postura que defiende la Comisión Europea. EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Lastly, the Chamber of Deputies decided to postpone the vote on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's (AMLO) Electric Reform by five days, because the initiative was planned to be voted on Tuesday 12, but thanks to a determination by the Board of Directors in San Lazaro, it was determined that it will be on Sunday 17.

On the part of the parliamentary opposition (PRI, PAN, PRD and MC), during the discussion in the United Committees on Constitutional Points and Energy, it was repeatedly reiterated that the initiative was already “dead” and, ironically, the legislative body rescheduled the discussion and vote of this initiative before the plenary session for Easter Sunday of Holy Week.

