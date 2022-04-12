All countries where you can travel without a Peruvian passport

If you are planning to travel outside the country for several days, one of the recommendations to all travelers is that you need to have at hand all the documents that you don't hinder your transit. Added to this is to check the expiration date that your ID card and passport have, although being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have presented a series of flexibilities that allow us to continue to use them for a specific season.

For those who are missing one of the documents requirements for travel, it is important to perform the correct procedure. In the case of the National Identity Document, go to the Reniec headquarters or carry out the procedure online. On the other hand, if you need to update your passport, you have to do so at the immigration offices.

Can I get my passport at Jorge Chavez Airport? Yes, this service is provided to passengers with scheduled travel within 24 hours. The Electronic Passport issuing office is located in the international flight area where Immigration staff serve 24 hours a day. This is an aid so you don't miss your flight.

For those who wish to go on a trip and do not want to carry out the passport process, there are some official destinations that you can access only with your ID. Find out what they are for you to plan your adventure.

WHICH COUNTRIES CAN I TRAVEL TO WITHOUT A PASSPORT?

According to official information from the Peruvian government, for tourism, there are countries where you can travel only with your National Identity Document, thanks to international agreements signed by Peru.

There are currently 8 countries where you can travel:

- Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador. Thanks to agreements of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) that allow travel between Peru and these countries without the need for a visa or passport.

[To travel to the countries of the Andean Community, you need the Andean Migration Card (TAM), which is a migration and statistical control document, mandatory to enter and leave the territory of the CAN countries. You will receive this document when you enter any Andean country, you must take it with you during your trip and hand it over to the immigration authorities when you leave the country].

- Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Thanks to bilateral agreements that exonerate the use of Passport on tourist trips.

Remember that when a minor child or adolescent travels, it is necessary to have a Travel Authorization for minors.

ATTENTION! Remember that when a minor child or adolescent travels, it is necessary to have a Travel Authorization for minors.

HOW TO PROCESS THE PASSPORT?

What are the requirements? You need your ID card in good condition and without any electoral fines. If this is the case of loss or theft of the document, an affidavit must be submitted. You must check the option if you want to carry out the procedure in person or through MAC Centres.

STEP BY STEP THAT YOU SHOULD FOLLOW

1. Check available dates: Log in to the Online Appointment System and select the option “See upcoming available dates”. Here you can review the list of nationwide venues and their available dates to schedule your appointment.

2. The payment is S/ 98.60 for the right to issue a passport. You can pay for it through Pagalo.pe with the code 01810. Also by any Banco de la Nación agency or Multired agent.

3. Book your appointment: Log in to the Online Appointment System to schedule your appointment. You must enter your personal data or that of the family member or friend who is going to process the passport, the receipt number, verification code and date of payment that appear on the voucher. You must select the Migration office where you want to get your passport, choose the date and time available for the appointment.

4. Go to the appointment: come up with your ID card and receipt of payment. It should show the record of the appointment or the screenshot to be attended to faster. The procedure is face-to-face as you must confirm your identity and take a photo for your passport.

5. Photo taking: they will take a photo of you for your passport. This is according to international standards for biometric identification.

6. Pick up from passport: delivery takes place on the same day of the appointment after meeting all requirements. If for any reason you are unable to collect your passport, you have 60 days to do so at the headquarters where the procedure was made. If the passport is not collected within that period, it will be destroyed and you will need to process a new one.

