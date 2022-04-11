These are the requests that alias' Otoniel 'requested after learning of his extradition to the United States

There are 10 requirements that the kingpin and former leader of the Gulf Clan submitted to the authorities in the hours prior to his transfer to United States territory, some of which were unprecedented in this type of effort.

According to a special report published by the NOTICIAS RCN channel, 'Otoniel' has demanded that he have sexual relations with his partner in detention centers in the United States, among other unusual requests.

Another is to be visited by family, wife and children, in addition to having a visa to enter the United States, and to have unrestricted access to prison visits with him.

The news report pointed out that alias' Otoniel 'requests not to remain isolated from the prison population of which he will be part; this, in part, is a more extensive request and is that he be allowed to keep his prison sentence not to exceed the time necessary for him to adapt to society.

Another request is related to respect for his Human Rights: he asks not to be subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and to avoid confinement, which could affect his psyche while he is on US territory.

He also clarified that he does not ask to be treated unequally because of his nationality and to have enough time to hold talks with his lawyers in order to prepare the legal arguments of his defense before the judges of that country.

Finally, according to NOTICIAS RCN, alias' Otoniel 'demanded not to be extradited to another country other than the United States, without express consent as well as from the Colombian government. In that vein, he asked not to be confined to the Security Housing Units, which would be consistent with his request not to be isolated from the other prisoners with whom he would share in American prisons.

The requests for aliases' Otoniel 'coincide with a letter sent to the victims of Urabá grouped in the 'We are Genesis' movement in which he assures them that “a plan is being staged to bring the truth” to the United States.

The document, which spans five pages, was revealed on April 10 by the Inter-Church Commission for Justice and Peace and it shows the criminal's intention to prevent his extradition to the United States country.

The criminal indicated that his extradition should only take place until he finishes testifying in the country about the facts related to the conflict and submits to the Special Jurisdiction of Peace (JEP).

Otoniel says he has been committed to reparation for the victims for some time, since since 2014 he has sought to reach agreements with the governments of the day to demobilize. In this regard, he took advantage of the letter to assume his responsibility as a perpetrator and thank the victims for listening to him.

Likewise, he pointed out that not only he and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), also known as the Gulf Clan, which was the organization he commanded, have responsibility in the conflict. He said it is necessary for political and economic elites to assume their fair share in matters such as the promotion of paramilitarism and the “elimination of the other” with a view to “perpetuating themselves in power.”

According to Otoniel, it is these elites who seek to extradite him. He claims that it was just after he started talking about General (r) Leonardo Barrero, former commander of the Military Forces, and his links with the Centauros Bloc of the AUC (according to the former paramilitary chief).

For this series of milestones, Otoniel also mentioned in the letter that he will ask President Iván Duque to “not act with a spirit of vengeance”, but to do so with a homeland sense and as a statesman. He will ask that the president accept the requests of victims' organizations that ensure that it is important that Otoniel responds to the Colombian justice rather than to the American justice system, which request it for terrorism and drug trafficking.

