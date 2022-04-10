“Promising politicians, with occasional ideology and moving morals”: José Félix Lafaurie dispatched against the members of the Historical Pact

In the regional media Vanguardia, the president of Fedegan and husband of one of the most controversial senators of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, wrote an opinion column where he once again showed his differences with the Historical Pact and his presidential candidate Gustavo Petro. This is not the first time that the businessman has lashed out against politicians who disagree with his ideological positions.

In the opinion space, Lafaurie begins by assuring that the alliance where different movements and alternative politicians are located has no criteria, hence, it is close to some of its supposed enemies because they do not care “about the cost to the country”.

“How does a group of promising politicians come together in the “Historical Pact”, with occasional ideology and moving morals, to approach “the sun that shines the most” or ally with “the enemy of my enemy” regardless of the cost to the country,” the Colombian media read.

After its introduction, it begins to name each of the most recognized members of the movement and the first one he names is Gustavo Petro, the presidential candidate and the favorite in the polls to lead the country for the next four years. About the senator of Human Colombia, as on many occasions, the argument he used to discredit his position was his membership in the M-19.

He added: “The one who “never” received money under the table, who today spends with ostentation in the face of the complicit silence of the CNE. Petro, instigator of hatred and violence; the dark hand behind Paro and its disastrous consequences. Petro, a failed former mayor who today wants to give his experience to the country.”

He then mentioned Gustavo Bolivar and pointed out that thanks to some problems related to money such as evasion and fraud, he managed to position himself as the top list of the movement and win his second term as senator of the Republic. In addition, she spoke of Piedad Córdoba, also an elected congressman of the Historical Pact and who is related to investigations that intrude her with Alex Saab, accused of being the front man of Nicolás Maduro and the Chavista regime and accused of being complicit in some of the FARC kidnappings.

Next were Roy Barreras and Armando Benedetti, who were reminded of their journey through various movements and in Benedetti's case of being investigated by the Court for illicit enrichment issues. And finally he referred to the supports and names that have joined Petro's political campaign, such as: Ernesto Samper, Alfonso Prada and Juan Manuel Santos.

It is not the first time that José Felix Lafaurie has faced the Historical Pact and its representatives, a few months ago the discussion took place around the statements of different former paramilitaries that the farmer had been related to Salvatore Mancuso. At that time, the presidential candidate assured that: “It was his main way of laundering dollars. With this they condemned Colombia to agricultural unproductivity.”

