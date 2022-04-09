What is the healthiest way to walk

A group of friends walking a scenic pier in Hawaii





As a means of transport, as a sport or simply as a walk... Walking is a central part of our lives. But do we do it correctly? Did we make enough use of it? The Guardian interviewed Annabel Streets, author of “52 Ways to Walk: The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time” (52 Ways to Walk: The Amazing Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time).

As the expert explained, the best time to walk will depend on each person's routines. “If you don't sleep well, you have to walk at least 10 minutes in the first hour after you wake up and you need to be outside to tell your body to go back to sleep within 15 hours.”

He adds that another good option for this type of people is a late afternoon walk too, ideally in a forest. “One of the studies I consulted found that for people walking through a pine forest, the effect was similar to that of taking a sleeping pill.”

El mejor aire para respirar al caminar debe estar lleno de iones negativos, lo que ocurre donde el agua se estrella, por ejemplo en una cascada.

Of course, if the walk is to improve mood, he says, “science says that you also leave early”.

For those who hate mornings, evening walks can be good. Especially if there is a full moon. “The average person sleeps 20 minutes less on a full moon. Our ancestors would have used moonlight as an extension of the day: we are designed to be outside in it.”

What about those who don't have a forest nearby or a park where you can see the Sun or Moon. What Streets recommends is to pay attention to fractals. “A fractal is a repeating pattern, often found in nature and absolutely in architecture. When we see a fractal, we instinctively relax: our brain produces alpha waves that make us feel good,” he explains.

Si la caminata es por la ciudad, la experta recomienda observar los patrones en la arquitectura (EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

In addition, the expert advises against walking around looking at the mobile phone: “You could be hit by a car. And you can't hear the birds singing. A study revealed that birdsong lifts the spirits of people living in cities.”

Moreover, he added that when the horizon is observed the level of stress drops, cortisol drops. “That's why we like the views,” he explains.

Another recommendation from Streets is to look for somewhere where there is water because the best air to breathe when walking must be full of negative ions, which happens where the water crashes, for example in a waterfall. “One study compared different groups of caregivers. One group walked near waterfalls, another stayed inland, and another walked in the mountains. The cascade group had much less psychological distress, greater lung capacity and much higher levels of an antibody called secretory immunoglobulin, which is found in the mucosal lining of our mouth and nose, and in our intestines,” he explains.

To make this book, Streets walked at high altitudes, through forests, barefoot, on his back and under the full moon. With curiosity as the only guide, he followed rivers and pilgrimage routes. He tried walking energetically, mindfully and enumerating smells as he walked.

The results are collected in 52 short chapters, each focusing on a different way of enjoying a daily walk or, as Streets likes to call it, a walk.

The expert offers dozens of innovative ways to make anyone of any age or fitness level walk. Studies show that there are many benefits that come from even a very short or very slow walk. Walking in the cold, wind and rain also has its own rewards, and mud rides have been shown to improve mood, help concentration and relieve asthma.

