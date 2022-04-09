Gabriel Quadri rushed against Ebrard by Qatar Airways: “Another blunder of the chancellery”

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 10MARZO2022.- Gabriel Quadri, diputado del PAN, ofreció una conferencia de prensa donde invitó a personas afectadas en los conflictos del crimen organizado en el estado de Chiapas. FOTO: DANIEL AUGUSTO /CUARTOSCURO.COM

After the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard traveled to countries in the Middle East in search of investments and on his return he assured through his social networks that the Qatari airline would have flights from the controversial Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

However, the incumbent was denied by the company who assured Reuters that there was no plan on the part of the company to establish flights from AIFA.

This caused the discontent and clarification of the chancellor who assured that negotiations with the airline would soon be formally established.

That is why the controversial deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Gabriel Quadri de la Torre, who has been one of the detractors of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), took a stand against this fact.

The Blue and White MP, who has remained active through his Twitter account, commented that the chancellery was only dedicated to a tourist trip in the Middle East and that what they had claimed about the airline was just another “blunder”.

Ebrard traveled to India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates with the intention of attracting investment to Mexico.

But in Qatar, these negotiations were made to establish a travel hotline for the World Cup to be held at the end of the year due to the high demand for travel that will be on those dates.

After several days of complete silence, the airline said it “has no plans to start operating at Felipe Angeles International Airport, Mexico City.”

Shortly after, they issued another clarification in which they assured that there had been “informal discussions” on flights to Mexico City with the Mexican government and that “both parties will remain in close contact on the matter.” However, they did not specify when such discussions would take place.

AIFA has been criticized because it has only six flights within the national territory and one international flight to Venezuela with the Aerobus line. Although they assured that in the second half of 2022, there will be flights to the United States.

These statements, in addition to the water problems, the few runways in operation and the design of the airport, have been used against the project and have been used by Quadri himself, who has repeatedly mentioned that he has assured that if he becomes president he will close the Santa Lucia airport.

The deputy has also made several comments against AIFA, one of AMLO's flagship projects and has labeled it an avionera power station. He also said that he will resume construction of the New Mexico International Airport (NAIM) on Lake Texcoco.

Following these statements by the deputy, there was talk about his “real” interests in reopening the NAIM, because when the project was under development during the last six years, it had contracts in urban development.

Faced with this situation, Quadri only mentioned that he had previously worked in the private sector and remarked that instead López Obrador had never worked.

