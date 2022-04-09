AMLO set sail for the Marias Islands to oversee the “Water Walls” project

Amlo showed with his followers part of his journey to the islands marías

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) shared a video on his Twitter account showing how he is on a ship that sailed from the port of San Blas (Nayarit) that was heading for the Marías Islands. It should be noted that the president recalled in his morning conference on April 8 that this place, which used to be a prison, will soon become a place of recreation.

His publication reads: “We are sailing from San Blas for the Marías Islands, which is no longer a prison. Now, the coast of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco are part of a region for tourism, cultural and environmental development.”

López Obrador left at 3:00 in the afternoon and from early on he explained that the ship he would travel on would be the first vessel built by the Secretariat of the Navy, which has a capacity for 170 passengers. He also said it will be used as a ferry once the federal project is finished.

He also said that in order for tourists to spend the night in the place, around 120 and 150 homes would be installed. On the other hand, during the morning the chief executive mentioned that what was once a prison in the state is now being transformed into a place where people can have a pleasant time.

The project is entitled “Walls of Water” and is a new place for ecotourism that will help the social, cultural and economic development of the region. AMLO considers this to be one of the most important plans of his government, saying: “Already that historic and horrific prison has become a recreation center for ecotourism, it is preparing for that purpose and it is a paradise, what used to be hell is becoming a paradise”.

He also specified that there will be two more boats that will leave from Mazatlan to the Islands. It should be noted that at the conference on March 21, 2022, which took place at the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), he spoke about “Walls of Water” and explained that it would be inaugurated on April 8.

Likewise, he was responsible for communicating that because it is an environmental project, the presence of visitors will be very careful, in fact, he stressed that “the places will be offered in advance, because not much tourism will be allowed so as not to impact the island, it is going to be taken care of, it is an ecotourism project”.

As part of the project, the opening of María Madre Island to conservation tourism is contemplated. For this reason, one of the objectives of the Ministry of Tourism is to create different activities and experiences that will ensure that everyone who arrives has the opportunity to get to know, enjoy the place and contribute to the awareness of the preservation of flora and fauna.

The president stressed the importance of continuing the care and development of the area because this archipelago was declared a Natural Protected Area (ANP) with the character of a biosphere reserve, and in 2005 UNESCO recognized the site as a World Heritage Site.

It was even said that the ANP and the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas are supported to maintain environmental balance and continue to promote the restoration and protection of the site.

