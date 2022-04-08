Violence in Michoacán: a notary public was murdered in Uruapan

Ricardo Alberto Esparza, 187 notary public, was killed in front of his office located in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacán, after gunmen shot him on several occasions.

According to reports, the lawyer left his place of work, as usual, to his parked vehicle, and as soon as he tried to get in, the murderers approached him and finished him. His body was left on the ground next to his car.

As soon as the incident was announced, security agents arrived in the area and cordoned off to carry out the first investigations of the crime, while at the same time an operation began to pursue and find the culprits.

So far, the governor of Michoacán condemned this homicide and stated that they will work with the State Prosecutor's Office to clear up the murder. He also expressed his solidarity with the Esparza family and the legal community, to whom he assured them he will seek the peace of the entity.

El gobernador de Michoacán condenó el homicidio (Foto: Twitter)

For its part, the Association of Notaries published a brief statement condemning the fact, in addition to asking the Michoacán authorities to clarify the motive of the crime and apply justice for his colleague.

“We call on the competent authorities to carry out the development of judicial investigation procedures in an efficient manner, so that such a terrible act does not go unpunished”, the document reads.

It should be noted that the victim was identified as the brother of Jaime Esparza Cortina, who was Secretary of Government of Michoacán during the administration of Salvador Jara Guerrero in 2014.

So far, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Michoacán (FGE) announced that it has launched an investigation folder to clarify the murder of Ricardo Esparza Cortina, which occurred this Thursday afternoon in the Ramón Farías neighborhood of Uruapan.

According to the description issued by the local authority, at approximately 3:00 p.m., personnel of the multidisciplinary group moved to Durango Street, where the notary's homicide was perpetrated, who at first glance, the statement said, had wounds caused by projectiles from a firearm, which were caused when leaving their offices.

(Foto: Secretaría de Gobernación de michoacán)

During the inspection carried out on the site by the officers, some casings were located, probably expelled by the murder weapon. Finally, the FGE stressed that it continues with the investigative acts that allow the clarification of the facts.

Another person who also condemned this murder was the federal deputy for Michoacán, Carlos Torres Piña, who shared an obituary from the State Ministry of the Interior that regretted the incident. He also reported that they will participate in the necessary investigations.

Luis Navarro García, Secretary of Administration and Finance of the Government of Michoacán, also issued a message on social media. “We strongly condemn the murder of the notary public, Ricardo Alberto Esparza Cortina, which occurred today in Uruapan. We send our sincere condolences to their families, friends and the entire notarial union,” the official wrote.

Finally, Guillermo Valencia, president of the institution's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), took the opportunity to send a hug to the victim's brother and condemn this murder and violence in the state.

“I am very sorry for the crime against Ricardo Esparza Cortina, a notary public of Uruapan who was cowardly murdered outside his office. I strongly condemn the violence that every day mourns Michoacán families. I jointly embrace my dear friend Jaime Esparza Cortina, for the tragic death of his brother, my condolences to his family”, he said.

