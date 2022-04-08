Video: Andrea Valdiri pregnant? rumors grow

Andrea Valdiri, bailarina barranquillera, recibió una lectura del tarot que le dio buenas noticias en lo amoroso. Foto: Instagram

After social networks were shocked by the publications made by some influencers and family members of Andrea Valdiri when they received the invitation card to her marriage to audiovisual producer Felipe Saruma, netizens put on the table the discussion about a new pregnancy of the dancer barranquillera.

According to the entertainment portal 'Rechsimes', there have been several Internet users who have begun to rumor that the businesswoman would be pregnant with her third child.

The publication refers to an appearance by Andrea Valdiri in one of her essays with her work team and in one of the movements that the content generator makes it is seen how her womb looks different and somewhat pronounced, so speculations of the arrival of a new member of the Saruma Valdiri family are they shot.

However, other comments would point out that the dancer might not be pregnant but simply presenting some digestion problems, and also, that she could be going through a hormonal change that makes her abdomen look more inflamed than usual.

Here is the full content of Andrea Valdiri :

The dancer was rehearsing with her work team and ignited the rumor of the arrival of a new member to the family

The publication that rests on the profile of the page 'Rechismes' has already exceeded 151,000 views and is close to 3,000 'likes' of Internet users, who have also expressed their opinions about it with messages such as: “I have been noticing the same thing”; “It is the operation that left it like this, you only make all women pregnant”;” In case you didn't know, when you are in your day your belly swells like that”; “The truth is that Yina didn't tell lies that time and she was thick since the last lipo”, among others.

It should be recalled that in the past the same thing happened with the pregnancy of Greeicy Rendón, who tried to keep her gestation process hidden several months before confessing through a live broadcast with her partner, Mike Bahia, that they were expecting their firstborn son.

At that time, the interpreter of 'The Kisses' spoke with a funny message that quoted: “And how about it being just a few extra pounds”. However, rumors grew as their firstborn son grew up in her womb and revealed that they were in the sweet wait.

Another content generator that is also a victim of this type of affirmation on social networks was Luisa Fernanda W, as the gossip program 'Lo Sé Todo' shared on her Instagram account a clip showing the paisa's belly more pronounced.

Not happy with the recording, journalists from the program sought the space to talk to the famous couple who were sharing at an event of Danny Marín, who celebrated his 20-year artistic career, to ask about rumors of a pregnancy.

“All I tell you is to wait until your belly grows and see if it's true,” explained Luisa Fernanda W, while Pipe Bueno laughed: “What can I tell you? , who is about 46 hours pregnant.”

