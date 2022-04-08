To commemorate its 209 years of foundation, Barranquilla celebrates with theater and cultural dances

Barranquilla celebrated 209 years since it was erected as a town today, Thursday, April 7, and to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of La Arenosa, the Ministry of Culture prepared a compendium of activities, including a traveling exhibition of the Ibero-American Theater Festival of Bogotá, made up of four companies.

This is how this Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8, between 4:00 in the afternoon and 8:00 in the evening, a group of the renowned Mexican Catrinas will take the streets of Barrio Abajo and Rebolo to the sound of mariachis with their showiness. The clowns of Mexico will take the 11 de noviembre park and the Sacred Heart.

For its part, the Cali Popular Institute of Culture will carry out the assembly 'Desarraigo', with which it will draw a large map of Colombia on the Plaza de la Paz and the Gran Malecón. While the auditorium of the Culture Factory will be the stage that will welcome talents graduated from the District School of Art with their work 'La Tierra Insomne' or 'La Puta Madre'.

Museo en vivo is a program of the Barranquilla Carnival Museum for the transmission of doers' knowledge, which enables a lively encounter with their stories, traditions and rituals for the preservation and knowledge that make the Barranquilla Carnival a living heritage for Colombia and the world.

Likewise, on Saturday, April 9, from 5:00pm, there will be a meeting between neighbors of the traditional game of 'chequitas' and 'bola'e rapo', in race 53 with calle 47, the so-called 'Corner of the Movement' in Barrio Abajo.

The celebration will continue on April 10, when the athletes of the Rio will participate in the Barranquilla 21k marathon, an event organized by the Free Triathlon Sports Club and the University of the Coast and which the tourists themselves and tourists will be able to attend to meet the marathoners.

In addition, during the weekends there are activations of local talent, artistic, cultural, sports and macrofigures in tribute to the Barranquilla Carnival, which will be open 365 days a year, according to the Mayor's Office of La Arenosa.

The mayor in charge of Barranquilla, Alfredo Carbonell, announced that the district has a “big” agenda in place and that he expects the community to join the party, noting that the District is carrying out works that will bring the city to the “highest” level of development.

Carbonell, according to information from El Heraldo, also said that Arenosa is preparing to continue betting on projects such as the recovery of the Mallorquín Swamp and turning Barranquilla into a biodiversity city.

“We continue to bet on major events such as the 2027 Pan American Games to continue hosting sporting and cultural events, to be the capital of events, which translates into employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the people,” added the mayor in charge.

For its part, the District Secretariat of Culture, María Teresa Fernández, stressed that Barranquilleros have had a positive response to the program that celebrates the 209th anniversary of the city.

“We have had a lot of interaction through social networks, where they ask us what are the schedules, the plays, who are the theater companies that come and the other city events have also generated quite a lot of expectation,” Fernández said.

