Sergio Mayer called Gustavo Adolfo Infante a “misogynist and macho” in the case of Hector Parra

Actor-singer Sergio Mayer launched himself against the show journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante because of the statements the driver gave regarding the case of Hector Parra, who was accused of alleged sexual abuse by his daughter Alexa Parra.

Through a video posted on his Twitter account, the former deputy for the Morena party called the host of De Primera Mano a misogynist and macho for, according to his statements, having revictimized Alexa Parra after his statements regarding the complaint he filed against his father.

“Who explains to Gustavo Adolfo that this is called misogyny? What to use the inept of his lawyer to denounce a deputy for having supported a minor victim of sexual abuse accusing me of alleged influence trafficking, in order to divert attention from a prosecution against the alleged abuser and that this is simply called corruption,” commented former Garibaldi.

“Who explains to Gustavo Adolfo that using the entire structure of a television channel to attack, mock, constantly assault women, because they are women and not combine with them is called gender violence?” , he added.

“Who explains to you that asking for support from a former Secretary of Public Security to let you go free, because you are a reporter and they arrested you drunk and you go with a woman that no one wants to know, those are influence-trafficking?” , he said.

Finally, the businessman also called on the media not to give the entertainment journalist space because of the comments he expresses during his programs: “They shouldn't have misogynists and sexists in their ranks just for a little rating. And it's not about curtailing anyone's freedom of expression, but about eradicating violence against women.”

It was during the month of June last year that both personalities from the entertainment industry in Mexico starred in a strong discussion in the middle of a live broadcast. On that occasion Mayer attended the program headed by Gustavo Adolfo on Imagen Televisión, in which he was questioned by different controversies in which he has been involved, such as the way in which José José's inheritance has been resolved to his children and royalties, as well as the support he gave to Ginny Hoffman and Alexa Parra.

Mayer was questioned about the motives and the origin of the money he was giving to the Prince of Song and replied: “Son, I could tell you what does it matter to you”. In addition, the former Garibaldi assured that he had not come to the set just to be questioned, but for him to ask Gustavo Adolfo about the accusations he had made against him, which, according to his statements, he has not been able to demonstrate with any kind of official document.

The discussion intensified because Infante called Mayer “trácala” and “tranza” in addition to having abused his “little power” as a deputy.

In addressing the case of Héctor Parra, Sergio invited the journalist to report him for influence-trafficking: “I am calling on the man to prove that he is influence-trafficking, to go and make the complaint. Two lawyers, plus him, are three complaints against me, and I'm going to give up my jurisdiction so that the man can make the complaint. If they don't check [...] then let the lord resign to prove incongruity.”

