National Coffee Fund obtained US$40 million loan from Japanese bank

Foto de archivo ilustrativa de un trabajador sosteniendo frutos de café tras cosecharlos en Chinchina, Colombia Nov 22, 2018. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A 3-year loan was given to the National Coffee Fund by Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Smbc) for $40 million as part of the contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Given the relevance of this loan to the Fund, it should be noted that it has been rated at the level of sustainable financing in accordance with the social lending principles of the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and Loan Syndications & Trading Association, entities specializing in the so-called syndicated loans.

“We are proud to advance our relationship with the Japanese financial market, not only because of its international recognition, but also because it is an ideal complement to the achievements achieved over the past 60 years in terms of positioning Colombian coffee in Japan,” said the general manager of the National Coffee Fund, Roberto Velez Vallejo.

It is a good time for coffee production and its international projection. In accordance with the loan granted by the Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (Smbc) to the National Coffee Fund, the National Federation of Coffee Growers celebrated the 60th anniversary of its subsidiary in the land of the rising sun.

According to the institution, Japan is the second market for direct sales of the Federation as well as the fifth destination for Colombian exports and one of the main customers of the guild's value-added strategy, in this case, that of the Colombian Freeze Dried Coffee factory, known as Buencafé.

In addition, the Federation highlighted that, as a result of the subsidiary's work in Japan, it was the historic launch of the premium coffee “Emerald Mountain” in 1989, which was initially marketed by Miyako Shokuhin Corporation, now Capital Corporation.

This luxury product still generates revenue in the specialty coffee segment, as it is considered one of the key components of Japan's best-selling canned coffee.

The Federation reported that Colombia's coffee exports in 1960 were 41,000 bags of 60 kg and that, in the last decade, they amount to one million bags of coffee per year, being one of the best known products appreciated by Japanese consumers.

Colombian coffee arrived in Turkey and Qatar

En la imagen, la primera tienda de Juan Valdez en Estambul, Turquía. Foto: Cancillería de Colombia

Among other news about Colombian coffee, the National Federation of Coffee Growers also confirmed in recent days that Juan Valdez officially opened two stores in Turkey and Qatar after “hard work and with the clear objective of continuing to expand the brand internationally”.

The shops, located in Istanbul and Doha respectively, according to the coffee growers union, have the support of Colombian bariculturists, who not only were part of the process of opening the establishments, but will also be in charge of the attention of customers, as was known to W Radio.

“Operating in these markets is the materialization of the brand's effort and great teamwork with our franchisees Honest Holding in Turkey and Ali Bin Ali Holding in Qatar. Likewise, achieving this milestone is an immense pride for Juan Valdez and for Colombia, as it allows us to continue to make the coffee experience and tradition of our country visible in different cultures worldwide,” Juan Valdez's international vice-president, Sebastián Mejía, said to the same media outlet.

With the opening of these two stores in Turkey and Qatar, the coffee growers' guild hopes that the brand's presence of Colombian coffee growers will be strengthened throughout the Middle East.





