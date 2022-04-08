900 people evacuated due to a “chemical incident” in London

Around 900 people had to be evacuated from a gym in London due to a “chemical incident”, the city's fire brigade reported.

“Firefighters have been called by a smell of chemicals in a gym in Cabot Square, in Canary Wharf. A mixture of chemicals has caused high levels of smoke and steam in the building,” said the firefighters in a statement published on their website.

The station commander, Dave Hill, said: “The teams swept the building and found high levels. We have ventilated the place and are monitoring smoke levels.”

Hill, who quickly arrived at the scene, reported the evacuation of some 900 people “as a precaution.”

The Brigade was called at 09:08 local and the incident continues. Two fire trucks - from Millwall and Poplar stations - and two rescue units - from Bethnal Green and Euston - are on site.

