A computer student discovered that pornographic videos were downloaded from offices of the Chilean Ministry of Finance

Two pornographic videos were downloaded this week through Chilean government networks, sparking controversy in the country.

The revelation was given by a computer engineering student from the Universidad Federico Santa María de Viña del Mar, who in February of this year had already published that someone illegally downloaded chapters of the Peacemaker series also from an IP associated with the Undersecretary of Finance.

Radio Bío Bío published that his name is Sebastián Guevara, 19 years old.

According to Chilean media, the student made both findings by crossing data from the list of IP addresses used by the Government to edit on Wikipedia with information provided by a website called 'I Know What You Download'.

According to the description of his images, the films in question belong to “BlackedDraw” and “MomsTeachSex”, franchises that belong to the companies Vivid and Nubiles.

In detail, the description of the torrents indicate that these are films that feature the performance of actresses Liya Silver and Skylar Snow, respectively.

Un estudiante de ingeniería descubrió descargas de pornogafía desde un IP asociado al ministerio de Hacienda de Chile

The download was made by an IP associated with the Undersecretary of Finance, last Tuesday, April 5, during the night.

All information was reported to the Government's Computer Security Incident Response Team.

The authorities have not commented on this matter, although according to Bío Bío the Undersecretary of Finance is aware of what happened, they will investigate the episode and take appropriate action.

Security experts are of the opinion that, beyond the type of content that was downloaded, the method of downloading via torrent poses a security risk that should not be taken in government agencies.

Quoted by Bio Bío, the director of the cybersecurity company Nivel4 Fernando Lagos Berardi, explained that institutions such as banks, retail, and the government must have mechanisms to protect and detect this traffic that is theoretically malicious.

“What you are downloading can be adulterated, it can come with malware, and if you later run or install it, that could affect devices that are connected to the same network. It could begin to spread in the case of malware,” Berardi told Chilean radio.

