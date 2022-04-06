Learn how to prepare paella with the Spanish recipe

Seafood paella on the wooden table close-up

Seafood paella is one of the best known and also most delicious dishes of Spanish cuisine. In Peru, we have a national version that, although it is not exactly the same, has certain similarities and this is the delicious rice with seafood.

Despite how delicious paella is, it is often thought to be a complex dish to prepare because of the steps it follows or the inputs it uses. But this could not be further from reality, since the truth is that it is a dish that can be made at home. Of course, it takes practice to become an expert in preparing any dish, but luckily paella is not very difficult to prepare, so finding the perfect technique will not take you long and from the first time you can surprise friends and family with a different dish for lunch.

If you want to know how paella is prepared, continue reading the following note in which we bring you the original Spanish recipe so you can make it at home .

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: Enough for 4 people

INGREDIENTS

-2 cups of rice

-4 cups of shrimp broth

-½ kg of calamares

-½ kg of fresh seafood

-1 handful of sea shells clams and mussels

-1 cebolla

-1 medium tomato

-½ red pepper

-2 cloves of garlic

-½ cup of peas

-1 bunch of fresh parsley leaves

-Olive oil

-Salt (to taste)

-Pepper (to taste)

-Yellow dye or some saffron threads

PREPARATION

1. The first thing we'll do is have all the ingredients ready to use. We started by cleaning and peeling the shellfish. We use the shells and the head to make the broth and reserve it for later use.

2. Now, we clean the shrimps and cut them into circles.

3. We also clean the sea shells with plenty of water so that they release any sand residue.

4. Now, in a paella pan, or a very large and deep pan, we sauté in olive oil, the onion, garlic, pepper and tomato that we have previously chopped into small squares and add a little pepper and salt to taste.

5. We put the squid in the pan and then the sea shells and let them cook for a few minutes. We will notice that you start to make a broth, this is what has to happen. When it is ready we reserve.

6. Now, add the 2 cups of rice and stir so that everything is mixed. Then we add 4 cups of the seafood broth we made earlier. If it is not enough, we top up with water.

7. Mix everything well and add a teaspoon of yellow dye or the saffron threads and let it boil for about 3 minutes.

8. Even with liquid in the paella pan, we add the fresh peas, the seafood and the parsley previously chopped very small. We check the salt and pepper and add a little more if necessary.

9. We let it cook until the liquid is almost dry. At this time we can add some pepper strips to decorate and some prawns with their shell.

10. Now let's turn down the heat and cover. Let it cook for 15 minutes and taste the grain. If it is ready, remove it from the heat and serve the seafood paella with a splash of olive oil on top to give it even more flavor.

