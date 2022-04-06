Flow of Colombians traveling abroad exceeded pre-pandemic levels

Fotografía de archivo de la vista general de uno de los sectores del aeropuerto internacional El Dorado este sábado, en Bogotá (Colombia).EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañea/Archivo

Tourism is one of the country's industries that continues to show its recovery amid the lags of the economic crisis unleashed by the pandemic. This Wednesday, new figures were released that reaffirm the commitment of Colombians to continue traveling.

According to calculations by the Colombian Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (Anato), based on figures from Migration Colombia, 689,403 Colombians left abroad in the first two months of 2022, which means a 95% reactivation.

In this regard, the report of the association detailed that February was the first month, after the reactivation, in which “pre-pandemic records were exceeded, when the outflow exceeded 300,000 Colombians, which corresponds to a 5% growth, compared to the more than 287,000 that came out in the same month of 2019 ″.

Thus, it became known that the countries with the highest growth in the registration of visits were the Dominican Republic with 108 per cent; Mexico with 85 per cent; Chile with 53 per cent; Spain, with 40 per cent; and the United States with 11 per cent.

According to the association, close to 133,000 Colombians are expected to travel abroad by Easter, which would mean a 6% growth compared to the same season in 2019.

Information from ProColombia also specified on Wednesday that after two years of impact on the country's international air capacity, Colombia has already exceeded the 190,583 seats and 1,142 weekly international frequencies that were held in February 2020. Today the country already has 196,348 seats and 1,147 frequencies.

The entity also announced that to date, 10 cities in the country have direct international connections to 42 international destinations in 26 countries. According to OAG (Official Aviation Guide), Colombia is among the 20 countries with the highest air capacity in the world, and in Latin America it is the third country, after Brazil and Mexico.

Similarly, the entity specified that some of the new airlines operating in Colombia are SKY, Viva Aerobús and Volaris, the latter two landing for the first time in South America. SARPA and JetAir also began operations, and by July 2022 the Spanish airline Plus Ultra is expected to arrive.

