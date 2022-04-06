FIFA's explanation after a debate on “100-minute matches” was set up at the World Cup in Qatar

Soccer Football - World Cup - Final Draw - Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, Doha, Qatar - April 1, 2022 FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani during the draw REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

This Wednesday, major news portals have echoed the alleged news that FIFA would set up 100-minute matches during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a revolutionary change for football that ignited the debate on social media. However, it is all about a misinterpretation of some statements by Gianni Infantino.

The football boss traveled to Italy to participate in the tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Artemio Franchi, former UEFA president and vice-president of FIFA. During his stay he was consulted on several aspects and in the dialogue he had with some media the discussion about playing time in the matches arose.

It is that due to the system of adding minutes once the 90 regulations are completed, in football the net playing time ends up being less than the real one. To give context, the dead time — without action — is often greater than 35 minutes. “The concept behind the plot is that you pay for 90 minutes, not for the actual 50 minutes of play,” said Infantino, in statements published by the newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

El Mundial FIFA comenzará el 21 de noviembre (Reuters)

While he acknowledged that FIFA should work on it, he warned that it is not easy: “For the introduction of 'effective time', a regulatory change by IFAB is needed. And then the practical path is that of recovery.” The IFAB (International Football Association Board) is the body responsible for football regulations, so no rule can be altered without your consent.

In this context, Infantino said: “In Qatar 2022 let's expect 100-minute matches, with significant extensions.” That phrase, said after recalling that there are now 10 changes per game, was misrepresented and misinterpreted by what triggered a wave of versions of whether FIFA would extend the playing time. But, if properly analyzed, it can be perfectly understood, since today the vast majority of matches last 100 minutes, 90 regulations, plus another 10 additions (some in the first half and others in the complement). The five substitutions per team and the interruptions due to VAR have caused the matches to last longer than estimated, but not because of the change of a rule, but to try to recover part of what was lost.

The issue generated such a stir that FIFA once again emphasized from its official accounts that the versions released are inaccurate: “After some reports and rumors released today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no change in the rules regarding the duration of football matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition”.

During his visit to Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Infantino was also asked about the possibility that Italy, which lost the repechage to Qatar 2022 by falling against North Macedonia, will qualify for the World Cup in case any team, such as Russia, is punished by FIFA. “Let's be serious,” the leader replied, closing the debate: “As an Italian,” he added, “it's an incredible sadness, I want to cry, that Italy is not in the next World Cup, but not just me, all football fans,” he closed.

