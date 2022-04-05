“The Gentlemen”: the series of Guy Ritchie's film is coming

In 2019, the English director, Guy Ritchie (Pigs and Diamonds, Aladdin), released a new film with the stamp of his cinema. It was The Gentlemen (The Gentlemen, also known in Spain as The Lords of the Mafia), a film that told the life of Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American who settles in England where he builds an empire linked to the commercialization of marijuana. His business starts to falter when word starts to spread that Pearson is trying to get the money out of the business. This is where the betrayals, blackmail and bribes of other drug groups and their environment begin.

Such was the success of the film, that Ritchie and Miramax decided to give the plot a new chance and teamed up with Netflix to tell more adventures about these narcos in a series that is already in development.

According to the site specializing in entertainment news, Deadline, Ritchie would be the director of the first two episodes of this series. It is not yet known whether the fiction that Guy is putting together will have the same plot or if it will undergo some changes for television. But we do know that he wrote the first episode with Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders) himself. Ritchie, in turn, will be the executive producer of the series The Gentlemen, a task he will perform together with Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Bill Block, who were also producers of the film.

The turns of the productions meant that at first The Gentlemen was intended to be a series (prior to the 2020 pandemic) and then a film, but the plans were reversed and we saw the film first than the series. For now, The Gentleman will be available on the platform from May 1 for those who have not yet enjoyed this film. The film was well received by the public, as it managed to raise more than USD $115 million, a large figure taking into account the initial investment of USD $22 million.

The series is in the preliminary stage in which the scripts are being written. Regarding the cast, it has not yet been confirmed whether any of the actors of the original version will be part of it. Let's remember that the film had many stars accompanying McConaughey such as Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell , Hugh Grant , Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding and Tom Wu, among others. It is likely that some of them will be among the cast of the series for Netflix that would arrive only in 2023.

