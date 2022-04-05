Promotion to Liga MX could return: who are the first candidates

Foto de archivo de jugadores del Atlético de San Luis festejando tras lograr el ascenso en México. Estadio Alfonso Lastras, San Luis Potosí, México. 5 de mayo de 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Liga MX could be facing its final months as a league without promotion or relegation, because according to ESPN, the possibility of the resumption of the fight to climb to the first division of football in Mexico is very close.

This is because four teams began the certification process with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), with which they would have the possibility of promotion if they achieve the necessary sporting merits; however, according to the demands of the league, it is essential that all four teams are endorsed, since they are needed at least four clubs certified to resume promotion.

What are the clubs that applied for their certification to promote?

The teams that have already started the process and that would have been confirmed by ESPN are Atlante, Venados de Yucatán, Atlético Morelia and Leones Negros, who would have become the first clubs with the possibility of returning to the First Division, a process that concluded with the receipt of applications on April 4.

The requirements required by the MX Expansion League for promotion are as follows:

1. Affiliation File. The Club must be kept up to date with its membership file in accordance with the FMF Statute and the Membership, Name and Headquarters Regulations (RANS).

2. Infrastructure Criteria. The Club must meet the minimum requirements in its stadium in terms of: pitch, lighting, dressing rooms, boxes, health, medical and safety services, and the press. As well as training grounds and clubhouse.

3. Economic Control Criteria. Cubes must meet the objectives set out in the Economic Control Guidelines. Specifically, financial statements, budgets and non-debits letter will be evaluated.

4. Institutional Structure. It must be proven that the Club has the institutional structure model that allows, through the distribution of areas and functions, to have a better corporate order.

5. Guidelines for the Implementation of the Improvement Fund. Check that the Clubs did not spend more than 50% on the payment of sports payroll and that the rest was used for the Club's operating expenses.

6. Opinion of the external consultant. A consultant appointed by LIGA MX will issue an opinion on historical financial information and on the Business Plan to be submitted by each Club to present its 3-year growth project.

