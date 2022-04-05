Janet Barboza stood in solidarity with farmers but Twitter user ended up reproaching her salary in America Today

The host of America Hoy, Janet Barboza, used her social networks to express her feelings for the situation that farmers face in the country, but she decided to confront her because of the salary she receives on television. For the netizen, the entry of TV figures does not fit the reality of ordinary citizens.

“Our country is in crisis not now, forever! How is it possible that farmers are paid measly pennies for their production! TODAY there are people who eat one day and not the other. The executive and the congress in an endless confrontation, none of them care about the country,” wrote the host.

Immediately, a detractor replied: “Madam, you explain: along the same lines: how is it possible to make so much money on TV with such basic programs contributing to the country when people who work the land receive miserable suns? Sincerely to your answer.”

The driver replied : “It sounds more like resentment”, without giving any further explanation. But that didn't stop there, as another user asked him to report before giving any comments. “The problem manages public funds, public budget, makes executive decisions. What do you bring to Congress? Find out more. The issue of prices of public policies of the executive, of the Government Palace”, wrote the netizen, who had the cheerleader's quick response.

“Why do you consider that you are informed and I am not?” , he said.

It should be noted that America Today was not broadcast this Tuesday, April 5. América Hoy has chosen to give priority to news broadcasts in order to better inform citizens of the national events. In the case of En Boca de Todos, the program did not come out for two consecutive days.

PROTESTER ASSURES AMERICA TODAY THAT PRICE HIKES DO NOT AFFECT IT

On April 4, América Hoy made a live liaison with the protesters who complied with the carriers. Very obfuscated, one of them gave statements to the program's reporter, where he not only demanded President Pedro Castillo for the price hike, but also indicated that both the journalist and the drivers do not affect them because they are very well paid.

“We who fight every day, we are affected by fuel, the basket of first necessity,” a man told the América TV program quite indignantly.

However, his complaint did not stop there, as he also referred to the salary of the journalist who interviewed him and the drivers of America Hoy. In a very loud and visibly obfuscated voice , he said: “Of course, it doesn't affect you because you are well paid, we who fight every day, it affects us fuel, the basket of first necessity. It doesn't affect you”, surprising the press man who was covering the details in Santa Clara, on the Central Highway.

The journalist was not silent and replied that what he said was incorrect. “It's not enough for me either, sir, it doesn't just affect you,” said the reporter, but Janet Barboza, Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna and Giselo chose to stay quiet.

