How to take advantage of the high season of rhubarbs

In April, the peak season for locally planted rhubarb begins in Europe, which lasts until June. And there is nothing in the way that we stock up for the rest of the year and thus save some money. Because this is the time when rhubarb is, comparatively, at its lowest price.

It can be preserved, for example, in the form of jam, chutneys or juices. Freezing it is also a practical idea: you don't even need to bleach it for it. It is peeled, cut into pieces and placed in bags or containers for the freezer. Rhubarb can then be processed even frozen.

At the time of purchase, the freshness of rhubarb is recognized on its firm, shiny stems, as well as on the still wet cutting surfaces. In the fridge, this vegetable stays fresh for some days if it is wrapped in a damp, clean cloth and stored in the vegetable drawer.

Compote or muffin?

To prepare rhubarb so that it is ready for use in cooking, the stems are washed under running water and both the upper and lower ends are cut off. Thicker stems, in general, have harder fibers, which can be removed with a sharp knife from the lower end. Then, they are cut into small pieces, between two and five centimeters.

They are especially suitable, for example, for the classic rhubarb compote, which, according to experts, combines wonderfully with a vanilla pudding, a natural yogurt, a rice pudding with milk or cottage cheese desserts.

And you can also prepare, very quickly, rhubarb muffins: for this, the pieces are mixed with a dough - made, for example, from 125 grams of lard, 100 grams of sugar, 200 grams of flour, vanilla essence, three eggs, 50 grams of ground hazelnuts, 5 tablespoons of milk and a pinch of salt - and placed in muffin molds, which will be baked between 20 and 25 minutes at 160 degrees.

dpa