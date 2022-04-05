AMLO met with industrialists: they talked about fiscal simplification and water scarcity in Monterrey

Through a tweet, current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the lunch he offered at the National Palace with the group of 20 businessmen with whom he talked about the water supply crisis in the Monterrey area: “We had a working lunch with the members of the Chamber of the Transformation Industry. I was accompanied by the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo; the Treasury Secretary, Rogelio Ramírez de la O and Alfonso Romo,” he said.

He also mentioned that there are already results in fiscal simplification for micro-enterprises and stated that they will continue to make progress in other fields, “in addition, we deal with the issue of insecurity and water scarcity in the metropolitan area of Monterrey. There was respect and desire to continue working for the good of all,” he said.

*Information in development