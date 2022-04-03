SRE alerted Mexicans to avoid fraud by purchasing a package for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Soccer Football - Arab Cup - Group A - Qatar v Bahrain - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 30, 2021 Qatar fan holds a flag with a 'Mexico supports Qatar' message inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

After the Mexican National Team has already met the rivals, venues and dates when they will play the three matches of the first round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), called on the Aztec fans not to fall into fraud when purchasing travel packages for that tournament.

At a press conference from Doha, representatives said Saturday that there has been an increase in fraud worldwide when it comes to searching for tickets for matches and accommodation during the World Cup next November, on unofficial websites.

According to FIFA, fans from Mexico, the United States and England are the ones who have registered the most for the purchase of the ticket; of course, in addition to the Qataris.

Mexicanos en Doha celebran la calificación al Mundial (Foto: SRE)

The authorities confirmed that the official means to purchase travel packages or tickets for Qatar 2002 are as follows:

- Directly on FIFA.com, where only consumers will be able to purchase tickets for regular category matches. No travel agency or commercial entity may include these tickets in their travel packages.

- MATCH Hospitality, where only consumers will be able to purchase tickets for matches in Hospitality category with MATCH Hospitality, which has the exclusive and global rights to the FIFA Hospitality Programme. In Mexico, packages can only be marketed by MATCH Hospitality Mexico (Zest Events), Lusso Travel and Mundomex agents.

On the contrary, ATCH Hospitality and FIFA have reported to the Federal Consumer Procurator's Office (Profeco) alleged packages that include flights, lodging and tickets for matches for which they are not authorized to do so, which could represent fraud. Some of the companies detected are:

- Nevada Tours

- Kalinka Tours

- Global Entertainment Mexico (GE Mexico)

- Alpez Travel

- Irapuato Tours

- Just Travelling Travel Services • Eight Tours

- All in One Travel

- Destinos Maya

- Trips to the World Cup

- Pachbe Mexico

- Mangat Atelier

- Mexicotur

- Sport tours

- Atayan Travel

- PlugMe Travel Score Hospitality

(Foto: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

The conference was attended by Martha Delgado, SRE Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights; Graciela Gómez, Ambassador of Mexico to Qatar; Jaime Bayrom and José Luis Font, of Match Hospitality; and Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF.

Luisa said full of enthusiasm and joy that the Tri will be well wrapped by the fans in the stadiums for the eighth consecutive World Cup, which increases the chances that it can qualify as a group.

“The recommendation is that tickets, accommodations, be purchased by official means. Today that we are going to have all eight stadiums in the same city, it will not be like other events where people will get to see how they are going to enter the stadiums or how they are going to stay. Everything here will have to be everything previously acquired, otherwise there will be no way even to enter the country,” he warned.

(Foto: SRE)

The team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino will fight in Group C, which is made up of Poland (November 22 | 10:00 a.m.), Argentina (November 26 | 1:00 p.m.) and Saudi Arabia (November 30 | 1:00 p.m.).

If he qualifies, he will cross the top two places in group D, made up of France, Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the playoff between Peru vs Australia/United Arab Emirates.





KEEP READING:



